These comfy, feast-proof Thanksgiving outfits are sure to earn you plenty of compliments this year.
When it comes to dressing for Thanksgiving, finding the right balance between fashion and function is key. No one wants to wear a restrictive dress while inhaling pounds of pie, but sweatpants aren't exactly festive.
It seems like the quintessential Thanksgiving outfit is a sweater dress with tights and boots, so why mess with a good thing? We've found plenty of stretchy, soft options at every price range. Prefer an easy maxi dress with plenty of stretch? Free People's Walk About Maxi will make you feel put-together in an instant. However, if you want to go the separates route, we love a cozy cable knit sweater and wide-legged leather pants — elastic waistbands welcome.
To help you become the best-dressed guest at Thanksgiving dinner without sacrificing comfort, we've rounded up some gorgeous styles to sport on Turkey Day. Whether you're shopping for a flirty Friendsgiving 'fit, elegant holiday soirée, or intimate dinner with loved ones, these looks are sure to earn you some compliments come Thanksgiving Day. Below, shop our favorite Thanksgiving outfits that women can rock all season long.
Free People Walk About Maxi Dress
We love this warm brown color for fall, but this 100% cotton dress also comes in blue and white.
Amazon Essentials Women's Fisherman Cable Turtleneck Sweater
Embrace your inner Gilmore Girl this fall with a classic cable knit sweater in breathable 100% cotton — available in a range of colors and sizes XS-6X.
Abercrombie and Fitch A&F Sloane Tailored Satin Pant
A satin fabric and tailored cut gives these pants an elevated look, but they're supremely comfortable thanks to a hidden elastic waistband and wide-legged silhouette.
Good American Faux Leather Wide Leg
Sleek faux leather material takes these otherwise casual baggy pants to the next level.
GAP Fair Isle Turtleneck Mini Sweater Dress
A forgiving shape and festive pattern make this dress perfect for holiday celebrations.
By Anthropologie Long-Sleeve Kimono Wrap Top
Tuck this wrap top into high-waisted pants for an effortlessly polished look.
LILYSILK Classic Turtleneck Cashmere Dress
Made of 100% A-Grade cashmere, you'll wear this sumptuous, soft sweater dress over and over.
Free People Hailee Sweater Skirt Set
Feel comfy and cute in this 100% cotton two-piece sweater and maxi skirt set. This deep green shade is perfect for the holidays, but it also comes in black, navy and tan.
For Love & Lemons Kate Long Sleeve Mini Dress
With a flirty cut-out back, sweetheart neckline and floral satin print, this mini dress is a darling choice for Thanksgiving and beyond.
Naked Cashmere Delaney Cashmere Mock Neck Sweater
This elegant mock neck cashmere sweater is totally splurge-worthy.
Open Edit Knit Midi Skirt
"I love this skirt," raved one reviewer. "The material is thick and luxurious, the silhouette is extremely flattering, and it can be dressed up or down - I've worn it with sneakers and to the office with heels."
Abercrombie and Fitch Long-Sleeve Maxi Sweater Dress
You can never go wrong with a classic black sweater dress for fall, especially when it features chic button details up either side.
Intimissimi Long-Sleeve High-Neck Tubular Top in Wool and Silk
Made of an ever-so-slightly sheer wool and silk blend, this turtleneck is equal parts sophisticated and sexy.
Everlane The Dream Pant
Everlane's Dream Pants have a flat finish, so they look polished, but they're comfortable enough to nap in. The best part? These pants are wrinkle resistant, so you'll be ready for Thanksgiving no matter what.
CeCe Long Sleeve Velvet Jumpsuit
Feel put-together in an instant when you slip into this wide-legged velvet jumpsuit.
