Be the Best-Dressed Guest at Thanksgiving With These Stylish Yet Comfortable Outfit Ideas

These comfy, feast-proof Thanksgiving outfits are sure to earn you plenty of compliments this year.

When it comes to dressing for Thanksgiving, finding the right balance between fashion and function is key. No one wants to wear a restrictive dress while inhaling pounds of pie, but sweatpants aren't exactly festive.

It seems like the quintessential Thanksgiving outfit is a sweater dress with tights and boots, so why mess with a good thing? We've found plenty of stretchy, soft options at every price range. Prefer an easy maxi dress with plenty of stretch? Free People's Walk About Maxi will make you feel put-together in an instant. However, if you want to go the separates route, we love a cozy cable knit sweater and wide-legged leather pants — elastic waistbands welcome. 

To help you become the best-dressed guest at Thanksgiving dinner without sacrificing comfort, we've rounded up some gorgeous styles to sport on Turkey Day. Whether you're shopping for a flirty Friendsgiving 'fit, elegant holiday soirée, or intimate dinner with loved ones, these looks are sure to earn you some compliments come Thanksgiving Day. Below, shop our favorite Thanksgiving outfits that women can rock all season long.

Free People Walk About Maxi Dress

Free People Walk About Maxi Dress
Free People

Free People Walk About Maxi Dress

We love this warm brown color for fall, but this 100% cotton dress also comes in blue and white.

Amazon Essentials Women's Fisherman Cable Turtleneck Sweater

Amazon Essentials Women's Fisherman Cable Turtleneck Sweater
Amazon

Amazon Essentials Women's Fisherman Cable Turtleneck Sweater

Embrace your inner Gilmore Girl this fall with a classic cable knit sweater in breathable 100% cotton — available in a range of colors and sizes XS-6X.

$47 $41

Abercrombie and Fitch A&F Sloane Tailored Satin Pant

Abercrombie and Fitch A&F Sloane Tailored Satin Pant
Abercrombie and Fitch

Abercrombie and Fitch A&F Sloane Tailored Satin Pant

A satin fabric and tailored cut gives these pants an elevated look, but they're supremely comfortable thanks to a hidden elastic waistband and wide-legged silhouette.

$100 $59

Good American Faux Leather Wide Leg

Good American Faux Leather Wide Leg
Good American

Good American Faux Leather Wide Leg

Sleek faux leather material takes these otherwise casual baggy pants to the next level.

GAP Fair Isle Turtleneck Mini Sweater Dress

GAP Fair Isle Turtleneck Mini Sweater Dress
GAP

GAP Fair Isle Turtleneck Mini Sweater Dress

A forgiving shape and festive pattern make this dress perfect for holiday celebrations.

$90 $44

By Anthropologie Long-Sleeve Kimono Wrap Top

By Anthropologie Long-Sleeve Kimono Wrap Top
Anthropologie

By Anthropologie Long-Sleeve Kimono Wrap Top

Tuck this wrap top into high-waisted pants for an effortlessly polished look.

LILYSILK Classic Turtleneck Cashmere Dress

LILYSILK Classic Turtleneck Cashmere Dress
LILYSILK

LILYSILK Classic Turtleneck Cashmere Dress

Made of 100% A-Grade cashmere, you'll wear this sumptuous, soft sweater dress over and over.

Free People Hailee Sweater Skirt Set

Free People Hailee Sweater Skirt Set
Free People

Free People Hailee Sweater Skirt Set

Feel comfy and cute in this 100% cotton two-piece sweater and maxi skirt set. This deep green shade is perfect for the holidays, but it also comes in black, navy and tan.

For Love & Lemons Kate Long Sleeve Mini Dress

For Love & Lemons Kate Long Sleeve Mini Dress
For Love & Lemons

For Love & Lemons Kate Long Sleeve Mini Dress

With a flirty cut-out back, sweetheart neckline and floral satin print, this mini dress is a darling choice for Thanksgiving and beyond.

$249 $186

Naked Cashmere Delaney Cashmere Mock Neck Sweater

Naked Cashmere Delaney Cashmere Mock Neck Sweater
Naked Cashmere

Naked Cashmere Delaney Cashmere Mock Neck Sweater

This elegant mock neck cashmere sweater is totally splurge-worthy.

Open Edit Knit Midi Skirt

Open Edit Knit Midi Skirt
Nordstrom

Open Edit Knit Midi Skirt

"I love this skirt," raved one reviewer. "The material is thick and luxurious, the silhouette is extremely flattering, and it can be dressed up or down - I've worn it with sneakers and to the office with heels."

Abercrombie and Fitch Long-Sleeve Maxi Sweater Dress

Abercrombie and Fitch Long-Sleeve Maxi Sweater Dress
Abercrombie and Fitch

Abercrombie and Fitch Long-Sleeve Maxi Sweater Dress

You can never go wrong with a classic black sweater dress for fall, especially when it features chic button details up either side.

$130 $85

Intimissimi Long-Sleeve High-Neck Tubular Top in Wool and Silk

Intimissimi Long-Sleeve High-Neck Tubular Top in Wool and Silk
Intimissimi

Intimissimi Long-Sleeve High-Neck Tubular Top in Wool and Silk

Made of an ever-so-slightly sheer wool and silk blend, this turtleneck is equal parts sophisticated and sexy.

Everlane The Dream Pant

Everlane The Dream Pant
Everlane

Everlane The Dream Pant

Everlane's Dream Pants have a flat finish, so they look polished, but they're comfortable enough to nap in. The best part? These pants are wrinkle resistant, so you'll be ready for Thanksgiving no matter what. 

CeCe Long Sleeve Velvet Jumpsuit

CeCe Long Sleeve Velvet Jumpsuit
Nordstrom

CeCe Long Sleeve Velvet Jumpsuit

Feel put-together in an instant when you slip into this wide-legged velvet jumpsuit.

Tags: