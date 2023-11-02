When it comes to dressing for Thanksgiving, finding the right balance between fashion and function is key. No one wants to wear a restrictive dress while inhaling pounds of pie, but sweatpants aren't exactly festive.

It seems like the quintessential Thanksgiving outfit is a sweater dress with tights and boots, so why mess with a good thing? We've found plenty of stretchy, soft options at every price range. Prefer an easy maxi dress with plenty of stretch? Free People's Walk About Maxi will make you feel put-together in an instant. However, if you want to go the separates route, we love a cozy cable knit sweater and wide-legged leather pants — elastic waistbands welcome.

To help you become the best-dressed guest at Thanksgiving dinner without sacrificing comfort, we've rounded up some gorgeous styles to sport on Turkey Day. Whether you're shopping for a flirty Friendsgiving 'fit, elegant holiday soirée, or intimate dinner with loved ones, these looks are sure to earn you some compliments come Thanksgiving Day. Below, shop our favorite Thanksgiving outfits that women can rock all season long.

Open Edit Knit Midi Skirt Nordstrom Open Edit Knit Midi Skirt "I love this skirt," raved one reviewer. "The material is thick and luxurious, the silhouette is extremely flattering, and it can be dressed up or down - I've worn it with sneakers and to the office with heels." $55 Shop Now

Everlane The Dream Pant Everlane Everlane The Dream Pant Everlane's Dream Pants have a flat finish, so they look polished, but they're comfortable enough to nap in. The best part? These pants are wrinkle resistant, so you'll be ready for Thanksgiving no matter what. $88 Shop Now

