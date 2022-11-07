The Best Loungewear to Help You Live Your Coziest Life This Fall and Winter
The cozy season has arrived, which means it's time to bundle up on the couch in comfortable loungewear. And that doesn't just pertain to your off hours, because if you're working from home, a new pair of sweatpants or a loungewear set will keep you comfy all day. But when shopping online, it's hard to know how soft and comfortable an item is since you can't feel it like you would in stores.
Here at ET, we are experts in the hygge lifestyle — a Danish term for the mood you feel while you're warm, comfortable, and enjoying life. But we aren't the only ones keen on the trend, celebs like Jennifer Lopez have been opting for two-piece loungewear sets this fall. To help you find new additions to your loungewear collection while looking just as stylish as the stars, we've found the best pieces to wear at home that are soft, casual, and most importantly, comfortable. So swap out that old scruffy tee from college and elevate your at-home uniform with new loungewear you won't want to take off.
Shop our favorite sweatpants, joggers, hoodies, leggings, and pajamas from lululemon, Parachute, Eddie Bauer, Free People, and Ambercrombie and Fitch, and more. For more items to get you in the mood for the cozy season, check out our cozy fall home decor, autumn-inspired candles, and warm coats for winter. Ahead, shop our selection of the best loungewear pieces that are both cozy and trendy.
Best Women's Loungewear
Made with a blend of comfort and style, these are sweatpants that actually look flattering. The 100% recyclable set doesn't just look good on you, it's good for the planet too.
Stay warm and cozy all day wearing this chenille-knit sweater from Lulus that comes in six different colors. Don't forget to add the pants to your cart to complete the set.
Cozy Earth's flared pants feature a viscose-bamboo fabric. Not only are they stylish and soft, but they're also sustainable.
It doesn't get much cozier than the Lululemon Perfectly Oversized Crew made from soft terry fabric. It comes in five gorgeous colors perfect for the colder seasons.
With its borrowed-from-the-boys classic look, this is the pajama set you've always wanted to wear.
Have you forgotten about culottes? We haven't! These wide leg palazzo pants have an elastic waistband for comfort and flexibility and are short enough that you won't get tangled around your ankles while still making you feel like you're wearing a flowy dress.
Team a soft bralette with this Calvin Klein thermal wide-leg pant, featuring soft fabric and drawstring waistband.
With its longline, oversized design and split hems, this plush waffle weave pullover is perfect for lounging all day.
In these chic wide-legged sweats, you'll look the part at your next get-together with friends.
This season, cozy up in Outdoor Voices' beloved fleece crewneck with your favorite leggings. It's made from a soft, natural wool blend that will keep you warm.
With a cropped fit, this super comfy hoodie is also trendy. It comes in six color options all with an inclusive range of sizes from XS to 4X.
In addition to chic bedding, Parachute also has loungewear. We love the oversized linen sleep shirt for its breathable, comfy and soft design.
Enter Swoveralls -- sweatpants and overalls combined. The super soft, don't-want-to-take-off one-piece is made from organic cotton and recycled polyester.
Best Men's Loungewear
Upgraded with zippered pockets, this relaxed-fit hoodie from alo is soft, comfy, and durable. Grab the matching pants to complete your ensemble.
The inside of these joggers are fully-lined with soft and plush shearling. The shearling adds a whole other level of comfort, but also additional warmth.
Get this cotton pajama set for yourself this holiday season and the whole family if you want. While the pajamas are soft and breathable, the campfire and s'mores print is fun and playful.
This pajama jogger set from Abercrombie and Fitch is made from some seriously soft fabric. Even though they're technically sleepwear, you'll want to wear them all day.
With this stretch-knit, you can wear it with joggers for errands, a date, or just lounging in. It's extremely comfy so it's a great base layer for colder days.
With ribbed cuffs and soft warm fleece, you'll feel nice and toasty when relaxing or running errands in this jogger set. You can also get the same outfit in grey or black colors.
These double-knit joggers from J. Crew are made from cotton for a pant that is light, soft, and comfy.
Casual wardrobe essentials like this lightweight sweater are great for everyday wear. If you're not into neutrals, there are over 30 different colors and patterns to choose from when purchasing.
Stretchy, soft, and lightweight, the House Hoodie is perfect for everyday wear. Said to be breathable enough to wear for 93 hours, it's a good choice for slightly cooler indoor temperatures.
A wardrobe staple, this fleece sweatshirt is a must-have. Cotton/poly fleece with up to 5% poly fibers makes up this cozy hoodie's soft and plush fabric.
