The cozy season has arrived, which means it's time to bundle up on the couch in comfortable loungewear. And that doesn't just pertain to your off hours, because if you're working from home, a new pair of sweatpants or a loungewear set will keep you comfy all day. But when shopping online, it's hard to know how soft and comfortable an item is since you can't feel it like you would in stores.

Here at ET, we are experts in the hygge lifestyle — a Danish term for the mood you feel while you're warm, comfortable, and enjoying life. But we aren't the only ones keen on the trend, celebs like Jennifer Lopez have been opting for two-piece loungewear sets this fall. To help you find new additions to your loungewear collection while looking just as stylish as the stars, we've found the best pieces to wear at home that are soft, casual, and most importantly, comfortable. So swap out that old scruffy tee from college and elevate your at-home uniform with new loungewear you won't want to take off.

Shop our favorite sweatpants, joggers, hoodies, leggings, and pajamas from lululemon, Parachute, Eddie Bauer, Free People, and Ambercrombie and Fitch, and more. For more items to get you in the mood for the cozy season, check out our cozy fall home decor, autumn-inspired candles, and warm coats for winter. Ahead, shop our selection of the best loungewear pieces that are both cozy and trendy.