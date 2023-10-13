Jeans and jackets aren't the only denim staples we're rocking this fall.
Denim is without a doubt one of the most popular fabrics available, and with good reason: It's durable, breathable and easy to style with just about anything. Our closets are already stocked with plenty of well-fitting jeans and a classic denim jacket or two, but the versatile fabric can be used for many more fashion must-haves — including shirts.
The unsung heroes of fall fashion for men and women, denim shirts pair with everything from polished slacks and skirts to casual streetwear. Denim-on-denim is also maintaining its status as one of 2023's most popular fashion trends, so don't be afraid to style a denim shirt with your favorite pair of jeans for a head-to-toe denim moment.
Not all denim shirts are made equal, and there are so many different varieties to suit your personal style. Oversized, distressed and light wash styles read as casual, while structured silhouettes and dark wash are better suited for dressier occasions and nights out. We also recommend sticking to 100% cotton fabrics for breathability, but a touch of spandex or elastane for stretch is just fine.
Starting at just $25, we've rounded up the best denim shirts for men and women to add to their fall wardrobe. Below, shop our picks from top brands such as Amazon, Ralph Lauren, Levi's, Abercrombie and more.
The Best Men's Denim Shirts for Fall 2023
Levi's Men's Classic Western Shirt
You can never go wrong with a timeless denim shirt from Levi's.
Untuckit Wrinkle-Free Denim Wade Shirt
This Western-inspirered denim shirt from Untuckit features snap buttons and front pockets for an elevated yet functional look.
Amazon Essentials Men's Regular-Fit Long-Sleeve Denim Shirt
Amazon Essentials' denim shirt is a steal at just $25 and comes in four washes to suit your style.
Ralph Lauren Garment-Dyed Denim Western Shirt
Take nearly 50% off Ralph Lauren's garment-dyed Western denim shirt.
Wrangler Men's Iconic Denim Regular Fit Snap Shirt
Tried-and-true workwear brand Wrangler is beloved for its authentic Western-inspired pieces, and this denim shirt is no exception.
L.L. Bean Men's BeanFlex® Denim Shirt, Traditional Untucked Fit
Available in sizes S-3XL, L.L. Bean's take on the denim shirt features a touch of Spandex for stretch and comfort.
Madewell Denim Easy Long-Sleeve Shirt in Kersey Wash
This versatile shirt can be worn tucked or untucked to suit any occasion.
The Best Men's Denim Shirts for Fall 2023
Levi's Women's Dylan Relaxed Western Shirt
This hybrid shirt-jacket combines the silhouette of a denim shirt with the heavy-duty quality of a jacket. Just be sure to size down for a perfect fit!
Abercrombie & Fitch Oversized Denim Shirt
"I bought this earlier this month for of a fall layering piece. I have been living in it since it arrived!" one reviewer praised Abercrombie's denim shirt. "The quality is so good, this will be something I keep in my wardrobe for YEARS."
Wrangler Women's Retro Long Sleeve Western Denim Snap Shirt
Available in dark and medium wash, Wrangler's denim shirt has traditional Western details such as a curved back yoke and handy pockets.
Banana Republic Classic Denim Shirt
On sale for under $60, Banana Republic's classic denim shirt is a staple for any fall wardrobe.
Everlane The Denim Overshirt
A painted floral pattern gives this denim shirt a feminine look.
Old Navy Oversized Jean Boyfriend Shirt for Women
Take an extra 30% off Old Navy's 100% cotton denim shirt.
Mavi Dina Denim Shirt
If traditional denim is giving you the blues, opt for this cream-colored overshirt from Mavi.
Mango Pocket Denim Shirt
Pair Mango's denim button-up with the brand's denim maxi skirt for a trendy head-to-toe look.
RELATED CONTENT: