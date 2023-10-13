Denim is without a doubt one of the most popular fabrics available, and with good reason: It's durable, breathable and easy to style with just about anything. Our closets are already stocked with plenty of well-fitting jeans and a classic denim jacket or two, but the versatile fabric can be used for many more fashion must-haves — including shirts.

The unsung heroes of fall fashion for men and women, denim shirts pair with everything from polished slacks and skirts to casual streetwear. Denim-on-denim is also maintaining its status as one of 2023's most popular fashion trends, so don't be afraid to style a denim shirt with your favorite pair of jeans for a head-to-toe denim moment.

Not all denim shirts are made equal, and there are so many different varieties to suit your personal style. Oversized, distressed and light wash styles read as casual, while structured silhouettes and dark wash are better suited for dressier occasions and nights out. We also recommend sticking to 100% cotton fabrics for breathability, but a touch of spandex or elastane for stretch is just fine.

Starting at just $25, we've rounded up the best denim shirts for men and women to add to their fall wardrobe. Below, shop our picks from top brands such as Amazon, Ralph Lauren, Levi's, Abercrombie and more.

The Best Men's Denim Shirts for Fall 2023

The Best Men's Denim Shirts for Fall 2023

Abercrombie & Fitch Oversized Denim Shirt Abercrombie & Fitch Abercrombie & Fitch Oversized Denim Shirt "I bought this earlier this month for of a fall layering piece. I have been living in it since it arrived!" one reviewer praised Abercrombie's denim shirt. "The quality is so good, this will be something I keep in my wardrobe for YEARS." $80 Shop Now

RELATED CONTENT: