Level Up Your Fall Fashion Game With the Best Denim Shirts for Men and Women

By Lauren Gruber
Updated: 7:46 AM PDT, October 13, 2023

Jeans and jackets aren't the only denim staples we're rocking this fall.

Denim is without a doubt one of the most popular fabrics available, and with good reason: It's durable, breathable and easy to style with just about anything. Our closets are already stocked with plenty of well-fitting jeans and a classic denim jacket or two, but the versatile fabric can be used for many more fashion must-haves — including shirts.

The unsung heroes of fall fashion for men and women, denim shirts pair with everything from polished slacks and skirts to casual streetwear. Denim-on-denim is also maintaining its status as one of 2023's most popular fashion trends, so don't be afraid to style a denim shirt with your favorite pair of jeans for a head-to-toe denim moment.

Not all denim shirts are made equal, and there are so many different varieties to suit your personal style. Oversized, distressed and light wash styles read as casual, while structured silhouettes and dark wash are better suited for dressier occasions and nights out. We also recommend sticking to 100% cotton fabrics for breathability, but a touch of spandex or elastane for stretch is just fine.

Starting at just $25, we've rounded up the best denim shirts for men and women to add to their fall wardrobe. Below, shop our picks from top brands such as Amazon, Ralph Lauren, Levi's, Abercrombie and more.

Levi's Men's Classic Western Shirt

Levi's Men's Classic Western Shirt
Amazon

Levi's Men's Classic Western Shirt

You can never go wrong with a timeless denim shirt from Levi's.

Untuckit Wrinkle-Free Denim Wade Shirt

Untuckit Wrinkle-Free Denim Wade Shirt
Untuckit

Untuckit Wrinkle-Free Denim Wade Shirt

This Western-inspirered denim shirt from Untuckit features snap buttons and front pockets for an elevated yet functional look.

$105 $89

Shop Now

Amazon Essentials Men's Regular-Fit Long-Sleeve Denim Shirt

Amazon Essentials Men's Regular-Fit Long-Sleeve Denim Shirt
Amazon

Amazon Essentials Men's Regular-Fit Long-Sleeve Denim Shirt

Amazon Essentials' denim shirt is a steal at just $25 and comes in four washes to suit your style.

Ralph Lauren Garment-Dyed Denim Western Shirt

Ralph Lauren Garment-Dyed Denim Western Shirt
Ralph Lauren

Ralph Lauren Garment-Dyed Denim Western Shirt

Take nearly 50% off Ralph Lauren's garment-dyed Western denim shirt.

$148 $75

Shop Now

Wrangler Men's Iconic Denim Regular Fit Snap Shirt

Wrangler Men's Iconic Denim Regular Fit Snap Shirt
Wrangler

Wrangler Men's Iconic Denim Regular Fit Snap Shirt

Tried-and-true workwear brand Wrangler is beloved for its authentic Western-inspired pieces, and this denim shirt is no exception.

L.L. Bean Men's BeanFlex® Denim Shirt, Traditional Untucked Fit

L.L. Bean Men's BeanFlex® Denim Shirt, Traditional Untucked Fit
L.L. Bean

L.L. Bean Men's BeanFlex® Denim Shirt, Traditional Untucked Fit

Available in sizes S-3XL, L.L. Bean's take on the denim shirt features a touch of Spandex for stretch and comfort.

Madewell Denim Easy Long-Sleeve Shirt in Kersey Wash

Madewell Denim Easy Long-Sleeve Shirt in Kersey Wash
Madewell

Madewell Denim Easy Long-Sleeve Shirt in Kersey Wash

This versatile shirt can be worn tucked or untucked to suit any occasion.

Levi's Women's Dylan Relaxed Western Shirt

Levi's Women's Dylan Relaxed Western Shirt
Amazon

Levi's Women's Dylan Relaxed Western Shirt

This hybrid shirt-jacket combines the silhouette of a denim shirt with the heavy-duty quality of a jacket. Just be sure to size down for a perfect fit!

$70 $40

Shop Now

Abercrombie & Fitch Oversized Denim Shirt

Abercrombie & Fitch Oversized Denim Shirt
Abercrombie & Fitch

Abercrombie & Fitch Oversized Denim Shirt

"I bought this earlier this month for of a fall layering piece. I have been living in it since it arrived!" one reviewer praised Abercrombie's denim shirt. "The quality is so good, this will be something I keep in my wardrobe for YEARS."

Wrangler Women's Retro Long Sleeve Western Denim Snap Shirt

Wrangler Women's Retro Long Sleeve Western Denim Snap Shirt
Amazon

Wrangler Women's Retro Long Sleeve Western Denim Snap Shirt

Available in dark and medium wash, Wrangler's denim shirt has traditional Western details such as a curved back yoke and handy pockets. 

Banana Republic Classic Denim Shirt

Banana Republic Classic Denim Shirt
Banana Republic Factory

Banana Republic Classic Denim Shirt

On sale for under $60, Banana Republic's classic denim shirt is a staple for any fall wardrobe.

$80 $56

Shop Now

Everlane The Denim Overshirt

Everlane The Denim Overshirt
Everlane

Everlane The Denim Overshirt

A painted floral pattern gives this denim shirt a feminine look.

$178 $89

Shop Now

Old Navy Oversized Jean Boyfriend Shirt for Women

Old Navy Oversized Jean Boyfriend Shirt for Women
Old Navy

Old Navy Oversized Jean Boyfriend Shirt for Women

Take an extra 30% off Old Navy's 100% cotton denim shirt.

$40 $28

with code HURRY

Shop Now

Mavi Dina Denim Shirt

Mavi Dina Denim Shirt
Mavi

Mavi Dina Denim Shirt

If traditional denim is giving you the blues, opt for this cream-colored overshirt from Mavi.

$118 $71

Shop Now

Mango Pocket Denim Shirt

Mango Pocket Denim Shirt
Mango

Mango Pocket Denim Shirt

Pair Mango's denim button-up with the brand's denim maxi skirt for a trendy head-to-toe look.

