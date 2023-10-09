Rihanna made a style statement with her latest date night look. The "Diamonds" songstress stepped out with partner A$AP Rocky on Saturday wearing a trendy denim-on-denim outfit while flashing a sparkly bauble on her left ring finger.

The couple looked cool and casual as they were snapped out in New York City, just about two months after welcoming their second child. Rihanna gave birth to son Riot Rose Mayers over the summer, joining 1-year-old big brother RZA Athelston Mayers.

The couple kept things coordinated for their latest night out. Rihanna wore wide-leg denim trousers with a matching button up, leaving her top open with a white shirt and black bra underneath. A$AP also opted for a matching set, layering a white T-shirt with a relaxed seafoam green blazer and pants. He draped a green bag over his shoulder and offered a sly smile, while both parties accessorized with dark sunglasses and black shoes.

As for Ri's jewels -- the Savage x Fenty founder dazzled in statement earrings and layered gold necklaces. It is unclear whether her ring signifies an engagement, or is just a piece of blinged-out costume jewelry.

ET has reached out to Rihanna's rep for comment.

The pair's latest date night comes one week after they stepped out to celebrate A$AP's 35th birthday. At that time, Rihanna kept both her hands in her pockets while being photographed.

As Rihanna and A$AP -- born Robyn Rihanna Fenty and Rakim Athelston Mayers, respectively -- adjust to life with two-under-two, a source recently told ET that they are enjoying family life and focusing on making sure both children feel "special and loved."

"Rihanna and A$AP are doing amazing since welcoming Riot," the source shared. "RZA loves being a big brother and they're all very happy. Rihanna and A$AP are great at prioritizing Riot and RZA. They have been making sure to carve out time for each child so that they both feel special and loved. It's been a great time for their family."

In a heartwarming reveal, the global music icons introduced their newest addition to the world in a series of photos obtained by ET. The proud parents, known for their unique style and musical prowess, posed with their baby boy, who is dressed in pink overalls with a matching hat.

Rihanna radiated her signature style, donning a chic jean jacket, black leggings, matching boots, and elegant gold jewelry, while A$AP sported a casual yet effortlessly cool look which included a white tank top and jeans. Also pictured was their first-born, RZA, sporting a multicolored sweatshirt and jeans.

"They’ve got their hands full," a source told ET at the time, adding that both parents are incredibly hands-on.

Rihanna took the internet by storm when she unveiled her second pregnancy during the Super Bowl LVII halftime show in February. The singer revealed her baby bump during the performance, and her rep confirmed the news to ET shortly afterward.

While the pregnancy came as a surprise to many, a source told ET that Rihanna and A$AP "have always wanted to grow their family."

"Rihanna adores being a mom and it’s her biggest accomplishment in life. She and A$AP have always wanted to grow their family and have another baby together," the source said. "They have been talking about expanding their family for quite some time. Being a mom is a dream come true for Rihanna and she takes so much pride in it."

