Rihanna and A$AP Rocky stepped out for a little cake and Carbone!

On Tuesday, the A-list duo celebrated the "D.M.B." rapper's 35th birthday in New York City at the famed Italian eatery. The Fashion Killas kept their babies at home, and their looks sexy, for their evening out on the town.

Rihanna, 35, stunned in a chic all-black look which included tulle bustier top, that she paired with skin-tight boot pants. Completing her look, the Fenty Beauty mogul wore a cropped bomber jacket that fell off her shoulders, and chic black sunglasses.

For her glam, the "Work" singer wore a glossy lip with her hair pinned up, aside from a bang that fell on the side of her face.

The birthday boy matched his lady's fly in a full look by Bottega Veneta, a pair of light denim pants, and a gray sweater that was layered over a white dress shirt and tie. Adding texture to the look, the "Goldie" rapper wore a long checkered jacket.

Rocky carried a stand-out accessory, a bubblegum pink Bottega Veneta bag.

Rihanna and Rocky's celebration comes two months after they welcomed their second child together, Riot Rose Mayers. Last month, the superstar duo introduced their baby boy to the world with a set of family pictures that also featured their 1-year-old son, RZA.

In the pics, Rihanna, Rocky and RZA all rock denim, while little Riot wears a rose colored ensemble. At the time, a source told ET that the pair are loving their lives as parents of two.

"They’ve got their hands full," the source said, before adding that both parents are incredibly hands-on.

As for RZA, the source said he’s handling the adjustment like a champ. "RZA loves being a big brother. And Ri and A$AP make a point to still spend special one-on-one time with him."

