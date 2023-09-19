In a heartwarming reveal, global music icons Rihanna and A$AP Rocky are introducing their newest addition to the world, Riot Rose Mayers. In a series of photos obtained by ET, the proud parents, known for their unique style and musical prowess, posed with their baby boy, who is dressed in pink overalls with a matching hat.

Rihanna radiated her signature style, donning a chic jean jacket, black leggings, matching boots, and elegant gold jewelry, while A$AP sported a casual yet effortlessly cool look which included a white tank top and jeans. Also pictured is Riot's 1-year-old brother, Rza, who sports a multicolored sweatshirt and jeans.

A source tells ET that Rihanna and ASAP are living life as a family of four. "They’ve got their hands full," says the source who added that both parents are incredibly hands-on.

As for RZA the source says he’s handling the adjustment like a champ. "RZA loves being a big brother," says the source. "And Ri and ASAP make a point to still spend special one-on-one time with him."

DIGGZY/Shutterstock

DIGGZY/Shutterstock

Earlier this month a source told ET that Rihanna and A$AP naming their second child was a choice with personal significance for the superstar couple. They may have even hinted at the name with their outfit choice at the Met Gala in May.

DIGGZY/Shutterstock

"Not everyone knows this, but Rocky loves flowers—he loves having fresh flowers in the house, he loves decorating with flowers, and he even had real flowers in his grill once," the source told ET. Roses, in particular, hold a special place in Rihanna's heart as they are her favorite blooms.

DIGGZY/Shutterstock

DIGGZY/Shutterstock

Earlier this year, Rihanna surprised the world with her second pregnancy announcement during the Super Bowl LVII halftime show, a moment that touched the hearts of fans worldwide. A source close to the couple shared, "Rihanna adores being a mom, and it’s her biggest accomplishment in life. She and A$AP have always wanted to grow their family and have another baby together."

ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images

Despite their busy careers, Rihanna and A$AP continue to demonstrate unwavering support for each other and their growing family. "They're so excited to grow their family and are so united when it comes to parenting," the source added at the time. "They have so much fun together and are very in love. They already shared a special connection, and parenting together has made their bond even stronger."

DIGGZY/Shutterstock

DIGGZY/Shutterstock

In March, Rihanna delivered a stunning performance at the Oscars while pregnant, singing her nominated single from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, titled "Lift Me Up." Rocky proudly cheered her on from the audience and was later photographed cradling her baby bump backstage.

The couple's first child, RZA, was born in May 2022, and while they typically keep their family photos offline, they posed together for a heartwarming shoot for British Vogue just before the Super Bowl, sharing their joy and love for each other.

Interestingly, Rihanna and A$AP’s Met Gala outfits in May may have hinted at the name they would choose for their second son. Rihanna, showcasing her baby bump, wore a stunning white Valentino gown adorned with large roses, while Rocky later appeared in the outfit he wore in the music video for his song, "Riot."

Cindy Ord/MG23/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

Reflecting on her second pregnancy during the Met Gala, Rihanna shared, "It's so different from the first one. No cravings. Tons of nausea. Everything's different, but I'm enjoying it. I feel good. I feel energetic."

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky's relationship journey began as friends, and it was a decade later that they publicly became a couple. Rocky declared Rihanna as the love of his life publicly in a GQ interview in May 2021.

DIGGZY/Shutterstock

DIGGZY/Shutterstock

