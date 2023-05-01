Once again, Rihanna is reminding us who reigns supreme as the Met Gala queen. After skipping last year's affair, the 35-year-old, who is currently pregnant with her second child, returned for this year's fashion celebration at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on Monday.

Rihanna dressed her baby bump in a gorgeous white gown by Valentino, complete with a silk cape made of embroidered white flowers and a 16-foot train. The cape featured 30 Camelias, 500 petals and 25 leaves and was crafted by 30 seamstresses. Paying homage to the late Karl Lagerfeld, RiRi paired the look with a pair of white sunglasses, affixed with large, fake eyelashes. She completed the look with a bold red lip created using Fenty Skin Plush Puddin' and Fenty Beauty Stunna Lip Paint in 'Uncensored.'

The soon-to-be mother of two was accompanied by her man, A$AP Rocky, who sported a black suit jacket and kilt, which he wore over a pair of jeans. A$AP paid homage to the Chanel designer as well, sporting a single black leather glove and some black shades of his own for the occasion.

A$AP helped his lady love with her big reveal, as she unbuttoned the floral hood to reveal her gorgeous gown that highlighted her growing baby bump. The dress was sleeveless, leaving room for the "Diamonds" singer to show off a gorgeous choker necklace and big pendant earrings. As for her hair, Rihanna opted for a sleek, half-up half-down 'do.

The last to arrive, anticipation was high for the couple's appearance at the Met and they did not disappoint!

Monday is the singer's first appearance at the event since 2021, where she wowed in a billowing, black Balenciaga gown with a large, dramatic collar and ornate, sparkling BVLGARI diamonds. A$AP joined Rihanna for their carpet debut, matching her look in a sizable wrap cloak that resembled a knitted quilt, a nod to the night's theme, "In America: A Lexicon of Fashion," an exploration of the nation’s sartorial identity and a deep dive into American ingenuity.

In 2018, the singer stayed true to the "Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination" theme with a strapless, pearl-and-crystal embellished Margiela Artisanal gown by John Galliano, complete with a matching headpiece reminiscent of a pope's mitre, an elaborately decorated hat.

This year's Met Gala theme is "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty" and celebrates the full work and life of the late designer. The exhibition -- which opens to the public on May 5 and closes July 16 -- features 150 of Lagerfeld's designs from Chanel, Balmain, Patou, Fendi, Chloe as well as his own personal line and are accompanied by his sketches. The Chanel creative director died in February 2019. He was 85 years old.

After the theme was announced in September, it sparked backlash due to Lagerfeld's alleged past problematic comments, including in 2009 that "no one wants to see round women." In 2018, he also said he was "fed up" with the #MeToo movement.

The dress code this year is "in honor of Karl." The co-chairs for the spring fashion event are Michaela Coel, Penélope Cruz, Dua Lipa, tennis pro Roger Federer, and Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour. The annual gala is a fundraiser for New York City's Metropolitan Museum of Art.

