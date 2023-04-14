Why Fans Think Rihanna May Have Hinted at the Sex of Baby No. 2

Did Rihanna inadvertently reveal the sex of her second child? Fans suspect that the "Diamonds" singer could be expecting a baby girl.

In photos obtained byThe Daily Mail, Rihanna is seen browsing a children's boutique in Los Angeles on Wednesday. And while it's a far cry from a formal gender reveal, the 35-year-old songstress is seen checking out an itty bitty pink knitted onesie. She is currently expecting her second baby with A$AP Rocky after welcoming their first child, a son, last May.

Rihanna first shared that she was expecting again in an epic fashion while performing at the Super Bowl in February. She has since performed at the 2023 Oscars and made several public appearances, proving she's the queen of maternity style.

Earlier this week, Rihanna showed off her growing bump in a figure-hugging white outfit while making a surprise appearance at Ulta in Las Vegas, Nevada.



The GRAMMY winner also shared several photos from her family’s Easter on Instagram, showing their 10-month-old son celebrating the holiday.

In the first set of photos, Rihanna and A$AP's baby boy is wearing a diamond necklace while sitting in the grass with a stuffed animal bunny with some plastic eggs around him. He's then shown sitting inside while wearing adorable bunny ears.

Rihanna recently opened up to British Vogue about becoming a mother.

"Essentially, from one person I became two. You walk into the hospital as a couple and leave as a family of three. It's nuts," she shared, reflecting on giving birth. "And oh, my gosh, those first days are insane. You don't sleep. At all. Not even if you wanted to. We came home, cold turkey, had no one. It was just us as parents and our baby. Man, you're a zombie for the most part. You're just going through the motions and even then you're so paranoid. Because you're like: they trusted us to come home with this baby? No doctors, no nurses, we're just... going home?"

