Rihanna Reveals Pregnancy Cravings, Shares Pics of Her Bare Baby Bump

Rihanna found love in several plates of pasta! The 35-year-old musician took to her Instagram Stories on Tuesday night to share some of her recent pregnancy cravings.

RiRi, who is currently expecting her second child with boyfriend A$AP Rocky, posted two photos of her bare baby bump with two delicious-looking plates of pasta -- first a Parmesan-covered spaghetti and then what appears to be gnocchi.

She captioned one pic, "Drive-tru."

Rihanna/Instagram

Rihanna/Instagram

Rihanna first shared her pregnancy news in epic fashion while performing at the Super Bowl in February. She has since performed at the 2023 Oscars and made several public appearances, proving she's the queen of maternity fashion.

Rihanna recently opened up to British Vogue about welcoming her now-10-month-old son.

"Essentially, from one person I became two. You walk into the hospital as a couple and leave as a family of three. It's nuts," she shared, reflecting on giving birth. "And oh, my gosh, those first days are insane. You don't sleep. At all. Not even if you wanted to. We came home, cold turkey, had no one. It was just us as parents and our baby. Man, you're a zombie for the most part. You're just going through the motions and even then you're so paranoid. Because you're like: they trusted us to come home with this baby? No doctors, no nurses, we're just... going home?"

RELATED CONTENT:

Oscars 2023: Rihanna Performs 'Lift Me Up' as A$AP Rocky Cheers Her On! This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. Up Next

Rihanna Gives 'Lift Me Up' Performance as A$AP Rocky Cheers Her On

Pregnant Rihanna Sparkles at Beyonce and JAY-Z's Oscars After-Party

A$AP Rocky Cradles Rihanna's Bare Baby Bump

Related Gallery