Rihanna certainly shined bright like many, many diamonds when she attended Beyonce and JAY-Z's Oscars after-party.

Following her show-stealing performance at the 95th Oscars -- where she performed her song "Life Me Up" from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever -- the pregnant songstress joined her boyfriend, A$AP Rocky, for the star-studded post-show celebration at the Chateau Marmont in West Hollywood.

The Oscar-nominated songstress sparkled in a sequined bralette and skirt, which showcased her burgeoning baby bump, and added to the gem-soaked vibe with a diamond-encrusted choker.

The mom-to-be completed the look with a hot pink coat to stay warm.

Backgrid

The after-party celebration comes after she and Rocky shared a sweet moment backstage at the Dolby Theater, where they posed for and adorable Oscars portrait.

The pregnant performer showed off her growing baby bump in a green silk skirt and shawl with matching gloves, while her partner sported a white tuxedo jacket and contrasting black dress trousers. The 34-year-old rapper carefully caressed Rihanna’s stomach while the two smiled.

Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

Rocky was equally supportive during Rihanna's Oscar performance. At the end of her time on stage, the camera panned to Rocky, who appeared to be filled with pride as he cheered her on. Rocky also was celebrating Hollywood's biggest night with a glass of champagne in his hand.

A source previously told ET that A$AP was in New York solo while Rihanna stayed in Los Angeles to do last-minute performance rehearsals. The rapper made it back to L.A. in time to escort his partner to the awards show.

Oscars 2023: Rihanna Performs 'Lift Me Up' as A$AP Rocky Cheers Her On! This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. Up Next

RELATED CONTENT:

A$AP Rocky Cradles Rihanna's Bare Baby Bump

Rihanna Gives 'Lift Me Up' Performance as A$AP Rocky Cheers Her On

Rihanna Dresses Up Her Baby Bump at the 2023 Oscars in Bold Sheer Look

A Look Back at Rihanna's Rise to Become a Global Icon