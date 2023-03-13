A$AP Rocky Cradles Rihanna's Bare Baby Bump in Gorgeous Backstage Oscars Portrait
Rihanna was a showstopper on and off the stage at the 2023 Oscars on Sunday.
Shortly after the 35-year-old singer took to the stage during the 95th Academy Awards at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, California, and performed her Oscar-nominated single, "Lift Me Up," from the Black Panther: Wakanda Forever soundtrack, she shared a sweet moment backstage with A$AP Rocky.
The pregnant performer showed off her growing baby bump in a green silk skirt and shawl with matching gloves, while her partner sported a white tuxedo jacket and contrasting black dress trousers.
The 34-year-old rapper carefully caressed Rihanna’s stomach while the two smiled.
The pair sparked rumors of a relationship when they performed onstage together for the first time in 2012, but it wasn't until almost a decade later that the duo publicly became a couple.
The pair were longtime friends before they became lovers, which Rocky confirmed by publicly declaring Rihanna as the love of his life in an interview with GQ in May 2021.
The "Umbrella" singer and "Fashion Killa" rapper welcomed their first child together back in May. Rihanna is now pregnant with their second child, her rep confirmed to ET on Feb. 12 after she sported a noticeable baby bump during her Super Bowl halftime performance.
Released in October, "Lift Me Up" song marked the soon-to-be mom of two's first single in six years as she embarks on the next era of her iconic career.
