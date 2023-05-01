Changing things up! Janelle Monáe made her appearance on the 2023 Met Gala ivory carpet a moment to remember.

The singer and Glass Onion star hit the carpet at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City on Monday in a large, ornate, conical black-and-white coat, which gave off chic Tim Burton vibes -- and was accompanied by two men in suits.

While walking up the museum's iconic steps, Monáe stopped for what would be one of the most elaborate costume transformations of the year.

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

As she stood, arms outstretched, the suit-clad entourage began to pull back layers of Monáe's ensemble, piece by piece, until eventually, she was wearing essentially a sheer wireframe gown evoking the original look.

Noam Galai/GA/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images

John Shearer/WireImage

Monáe was not shy about the revealing look, as she rocked chic, somewhat risqué black undergarments and lifted the dress in the sky as she walked up the rest of the stairs.

Mike Coppola/Getty Images

The remarkable ensemble comes one year after Monáe stunned in a timeless look at the 2022 Met Gala with a gorgeous, retro-chic Ralph Lauren outfit.

She spoke with ET last year and opened up about her show-stealing style, sharing, "Gilded glamour is the theme for this year's Met Gala, and I would say that [my outfit] is gilded glamour, but in the future... Once you look, there is going to be a lot of things dancing... glistening, a lot of just diamonds from the earth. Black diamonds."

The theme of this year's Met Gala is "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty" and celebrates the full work and life of the late designer. The exhibition -- which opens to the public on May 5 and closes July 16 -- features 150 of Lagerfeld's designs from Chanel, Balmain, Patou, Fendi, Chloe as well as his own personal line and are accompanied by his sketches.

After the theme was announced in September, it sparked backlash due to Lagerfeld's alleged past problematic comments, including in 2009 that "no one wants to see round women." In 2018, he also said he was "fed up" with the #MeToo movement.

The dress code this year is "in honor of Karl" and the co-chairs for the spring fashion event are Michaela Coel, Penélope Cruz, Dua Lipa, tennis pro Roger Federer, and Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour. The annual gala is a fundraiser for New York City's Metropolitan Museum of Art.

Entertainment Tonight is on the iconic Met Gala red carpet, so keep checking back with ETonline for more coverage from fashion's biggest night, including all of the jaw-dropping red carpet looks.

Related Gallery

RELATED CONTENT:

Janelle Monae Wins SeeHer Award at 2023 Critics Choice Awards

Janelle Monáe to Be Honored as Trailblazer at Outfest Legacy Awards

Cardi B Jokes That Karl Lagerfeld Is Judging Met Gala Looks in Heaven:

Kylie Jenner Makes a Statement in Red at 2023 Met Gala

Jenna Ortega Rocks an Edgy 'Wednesday' Look at the Met Gala