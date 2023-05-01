Cardi B Jokes That Karl Lagerfeld Is Judging Met Gala Looks in Heaven: 'I Hope Everybody Made Him Proud'
Cardi B is thinking about Karl Lagerfeld at the Met Gala. The 30-year-old rapper spoke to ET's Rachel Smith and other reporters at Monday's event, and she reflected on the late designer, whose works serve as this year's theme, "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty."
"I hope everybody made him proud," Cardi said of the late Chanel designer, before joking, "He's probably in Heaven like, 'Yes! No.'"
As for what it means to Cardi to be at the event, the rapper quipped, "I spent so much money in Chanel, like, I might as well be here."
Cardi rocked two looks for the annual event. First, she departed New York City's Mark Hotel wearing an all-pink, showgirl-inspired outfit by Miss Sohee, which was completed with tulle and sequins.
Then, to walk up the iconic steps at the Metropolitan Museum of Art, Cardi changed into a feminine version of Lagerfeld's signature suit. Designed by Chen Peng Studio, Cardi's second look was a ballgown that included large roses, a studded corset, a white button up and a black tie. Cardi completed the look with a silver wig and black headband.
"I think my kids are gonna love it," Cardi, whose mom to Wave, 1, and Kulture, 4, told reporters of her outfit.
Ahead of the event, celebrity makeup artist Erika La'Pearl used Murad skincare products to prep her glowy skin.
The co-chairs for this year's spring fashion event are Michaela Coel, Penélope Cruz, Dua Lipa, tennis pro Roger Federer, and Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour. The annual gala is a fundraiser for New York City's Metropolitan Museum of Art.
Entertainment Tonight is on the iconic Met Gala red carpet, so keep checking back with ETonline for more coverage from fashion's biggest night, including all of the jaw-dropping red carpet looks.
