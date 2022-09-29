Janelle Monáe to Be Honored as Trailblazer at Outfest Legacy Awards

Outfest is honoring Janelle Monáe in a big way. The actress, artist, author and singer will receive the Trailblazer Award at the organization's 2022 Outfest Legacy Awards presented by IMDb on Saturday, Oct. 22.

Held at Paramount Studios, the event is part of Outfest's 40th-anniversary celebration. The Trailblazer Award will recognize Monáe's consistent support for the LGBTQ+ community through music and acting. Monáe joins a star-studded list of previous Trailblazer recipients, including Billy Porter, Tom Hanks, Judith Light, Rita Moreno, Lee Daniels, Elliot Page, Octavia Spencer, Hilary Swank, Sean Hayes, Laverne Cox, Michaela Jaé Rodriguez, Bruce Cohen, Lisa Cholodenko, Craig Zadan and Neil Meron, Tanya Saracho, Victoria Alonso, Rain Valdez and more.

Earlier this year, Monáe served as the grand marshal of the West Hollywood Gay Pride Parade, which saw appearances by Cardi B, JoJo Siwa and more.

Outfest will also shine a light on Kerri Stoughton-Jackson, who will receive a Jonathan Howard Legacy Award for her efforts as Outfest's deputy director and for serving the organization for nearly 20 years. She began her Outfest run as a volunteer before serving in various positions until she was hired full-time as the first year-round director of operations in January 2005.

Also being honored at the gala will be Glamazon, Amazon's diversity and inclusion network for LGBTQIA+ employees and allies, which will receive the Guardian Award to recognize the company's commitment to the community.

"The Outfest Legacy Awards...spotlight the artists, leadership and organizations that have significantly contributed to queer representation and advocacy across media, arts and entertainment," Outfest's executive director Damien S. Navarro said in a statement per Billboard. "We invite the world to join us in lifting up our awardees who have collectively inspired a new generation of creators, storytellers, and audiences - carving a path for tomorrow's artists."

