Kylie Jenner Makes a Statement in Red at 2023 Met Gala
Met Gala 2023: Kylie Jenner Stuns in Red From Head-to-Toe!
'Love Is Blind' Star Micah Felt 'Duped' After the Live Reunion (…
Luke Bryan Promises 'Big' 'American Idol' Guest Judges During Co…
Steven Tyler and Rev. Run Dish on Their GRAMMYs Performance (Exc…
Pierce Brosnan and Wife Keely Make Met Gala Debut and Share Karl…
Allison Holker Granted Half of Late Husband Stephen 'tWitch' Bos…
How Allison Holker Is Keeping tWitch's Spirit Alive for Their Ki…
Met Gala Moments: Iconic Moments and What to Expect at 2023 Event
Jennifer Aniston and Ex Justin Theroux Dine in NYC and She Leave…
Katy Perry Reacts to Handling King's Coronation Performance and …
Tom Cruise and Nicole Kidman's Son Shares Rare Photo of Himself
Paige DeSorbo Reacts to 'Summer House' Critiques and What's Next…
Ariana Madix Shares What She's Learned About Herself From Scando…
Kane Brown on Headlining Stagecoach and His Future as an Actor (…
Why Prince William Has 'No Interest' in Talking to Brother Princ…
'RHONY': Andy Cohen Reacts to All-New Cast Announcement for Seas…
Tyler Perry Intends to Buy BET and Says There's a Timetable (Exc…
Prince William and Kate Middleton Show Off Impressive Mountain-C…
‘9-1-1’: Oliver Stark and Cast Spill On-Set Secrets Ahead of Sea…
Kylie Jenner brought a dash of color to the 2023 Met Gala on Monday, stunning crowds with a dramatic red gown accentuated by a stunning blue lining.
Kylie's dress and coordinated robe were designed by Haider Ackermann for Jean Paul Gaultier. She completed the look with makeup from Kylie Skin and Kylie Cosmetics lines with the work of makeup artist Ariel Tejada, and was spray tanned by Isabel Alysa.
She arrived at the Met steps alongside her sisters Kim Kardashian and Kendall Jenner, who impressed with their own looks.
Kylie and her sisters' attendance came amid conflicting reports about whether the Kardashian-Jenner family was invited to this year's Met Gala. Her red carpet appearance also comes on the heels of news that she and actor Timothée Chalamet are dating. The couple has yet to make their debut, and a source recently told ET they're keeping things casual for now.
"They are keeping things casual at this point. It’s not serious, but Kylie is enjoying hanging out with Timothée and seeing where it goes," the source said. "It’s been really fun for her because it feels a lot different than her past relationships. It’s new and exciting for Kylie and she’s having a lot of fun."
As for how they met, maybe her sister, Kendall Jenner, had something to do with it. "Timothée is also friends with Kendall," the source noted, "so it’s been easy for Kylie to integrate him into her life."
Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour named Michaela Coel, Penélope Cruz, Dua Lipa, tennis pro Roger Federer as her co-chairs for this year's gala. The annual celebration is a fundraiser for New York City's Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute.
The museum's exhibit, "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty," honors the work and life of the late designer, featuring 150 of Lagerfeld's designs from Chanel, Balmain, Patou, Fendi, Chloe, as well as his own personal line. This year's gala theme requested that guests dress "in honor of Karl."
The exhibit opens to the public on May 5 and will close July 16.
Following the theme's announcement in September 2022, the Met faced backlash due to Lagerfeld's alleged past problematic comments, including an a 2009 quote, "no one wants to see round women." In 2018, Lagerfeld also said he was "fed up" with the #MeToo movement. Lagerfeld died in 2019 at age 85.
Entertainment Tonight is on the iconic Met Gala red carpet, so keep checking back with ETonline for more coverage from fashion's biggest night, including all of the jaw-dropping red carpet looks.
RELATED CONTENT:
Jenna Ortega Rocks an Edgy 'Wednesday' Look at the Met Gala
Met Gala 2023: Lizzo Hugs Human-Sized Cat on Met Gala Steps!
Kendall Jenner Sports a Pantsless Look at 2023 Met Gala
Related Gallery