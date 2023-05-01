Kylie Jenner Makes a Statement in Red at 2023 Met Gala

Kylie Jenner brought a dash of color to the 2023 Met Gala on Monday, stunning crowds with a dramatic red gown accentuated by a stunning blue lining.

Kevin Mazur/MG23/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

Kylie's dress and coordinated robe were designed by Haider Ackermann for Jean Paul Gaultier. She completed the look with makeup from Kylie Skin and Kylie Cosmetics lines with the work of makeup artist Ariel Tejada, and was spray tanned by Isabel Alysa.

John Shearer/WireImage

She arrived at the Met steps alongside her sisters Kim Kardashian and Kendall Jenner, who impressed with their own looks.

Kevin Mazur/MG23/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

Kylie and her sisters' attendance came amid conflicting reports about whether the Kardashian-Jenner family was invited to this year's Met Gala. Her red carpet appearance also comes on the heels of news that she and actor Timothée Chalamet are dating. The couple has yet to make their debut, and a source recently told ET they're keeping things casual for now.

"They are keeping things casual at this point. It’s not serious, but Kylie is enjoying hanging out with Timothée and seeing where it goes," the source said. "It’s been really fun for her because it feels a lot different than her past relationships. It’s new and exciting for Kylie and she’s having a lot of fun."

As for how they met, maybe her sister, Kendall Jenner, had something to do with it. "Timothée is also friends with Kendall," the source noted, "so it’s been easy for Kylie to integrate him into her life."

Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour named Michaela Coel, Penélope Cruz, Dua Lipa, tennis pro Roger Federer as her co-chairs for this year's gala. The annual celebration is a fundraiser for New York City's Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute.

The museum's exhibit, "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty," honors the work and life of the late designer, featuring 150 of Lagerfeld's designs from Chanel, Balmain, Patou, Fendi, Chloe, as well as his own personal line. This year's gala theme requested that guests dress "in honor of Karl."

The exhibit opens to the public on May 5 and will close July 16.

Following the theme's announcement in September 2022, the Met faced backlash due to Lagerfeld's alleged past problematic comments, including an a 2009 quote, "no one wants to see round women." In 2018, Lagerfeld also said he was "fed up" with the #MeToo movement. Lagerfeld died in 2019 at age 85.

