Jenna Ortega Rocks an Edgy 'Wednesday' Look at the Met Gala

Jenna Ortega is making a fashion statement!

The 20-year-old Wednesday star stepped out for the Met Gala on Monday, looking stunning in a Wednesday-inspired layered black Thom Browne corset dress with gold detailing. A dramatic train vamped up the look. Hints of a crisp white shirt and ribbon bow accentuated Ortega's look, along with knee-high black tights and platform black-and-white oxford-inspired boots.

Her brown hair was styled to frame her face as she wore barely-there makeup with winged eyeliner to cap off her Met Gala outfit.

The look was a stark contrast from what Ortega wore for her Met Gala debut last year.

For the 2022 event, Ortega opted for a hot pink Valentino look that included a mini dress, along with matching tights and heels.

It's no surprise that Ortega's two Met Gala looks are wildly different. Since taking on the title role in Netflix's Wednesday, Ortega has publicly embraced a darker style, a decision she previously opened up about in an interview with Vogue.

"I've always respected goth culture," she told the outlet. "I've always had a darker sense of humor, but I never felt like I was able to express that. Now I feel like I can embrace those qualities in myself."

This year's Met Gala theme is Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty and celebrates the full work and life of the late designer, who died in February 2019 at age 85.

The co-chairs for the spring fashion event are Michaela Coel, Penélope Cruz, Dua Lipa, tennis pro Roger Federer, and Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour. The annual gala is a fundraiser for New York City's Metropolitan Museum of Art.

