Jenna Ortega Rocks an Edgy 'Wednesday' Look at the Met Gala
Jenna Ortega Stuns as a Couture Wednesday Addams at 2023 Met Gala
'Love Is Blind' Star Micah Felt 'Duped' After the Live Reunion (…
Luke Bryan Promises 'Big' 'American Idol' Guest Judges During Co…
Steven Tyler and Rev. Run Dish on Their GRAMMYs Performance (Exc…
Pierce Brosnan and Wife Keely Make Met Gala Debut and Share Karl…
Allison Holker Granted Half of Late Husband Stephen 'tWitch' Bos…
How Allison Holker Is Keeping tWitch's Spirit Alive for Their Ki…
Met Gala Moments: Iconic Moments and What to Expect at 2023 Event
Jennifer Aniston and Ex Justin Theroux Dine in NYC and She Leave…
Katy Perry Reacts to Handling King's Coronation Performance and …
Tom Cruise and Nicole Kidman's Son Shares Rare Photo of Himself
Paige DeSorbo Reacts to 'Summer House' Critiques and What's Next…
Ariana Madix Shares What She's Learned About Herself From Scando…
Kane Brown on Headlining Stagecoach and His Future as an Actor (…
Why Prince William Has 'No Interest' in Talking to Brother Princ…
'RHONY': Andy Cohen Reacts to All-New Cast Announcement for Seas…
Tyler Perry Intends to Buy BET and Says There's a Timetable (Exc…
Prince William and Kate Middleton Show Off Impressive Mountain-C…
‘9-1-1’: Oliver Stark and Cast Spill On-Set Secrets Ahead of Sea…
Jenna Ortega is making a fashion statement!
The 20-year-old Wednesday star stepped out for the Met Gala on Monday, looking stunning in a Wednesday-inspired layered black Thom Browne corset dress with gold detailing. A dramatic train vamped up the look. Hints of a crisp white shirt and ribbon bow accentuated Ortega's look, along with knee-high black tights and platform black-and-white oxford-inspired boots.
Her brown hair was styled to frame her face as she wore barely-there makeup with winged eyeliner to cap off her Met Gala outfit.
The look was a stark contrast from what Ortega wore for her Met Gala debut last year.
For the 2022 event, Ortega opted for a hot pink Valentino look that included a mini dress, along with matching tights and heels.
It's no surprise that Ortega's two Met Gala looks are wildly different. Since taking on the title role in Netflix's Wednesday, Ortega has publicly embraced a darker style, a decision she previously opened up about in an interview with Vogue.
"I've always respected goth culture," she told the outlet. "I've always had a darker sense of humor, but I never felt like I was able to express that. Now I feel like I can embrace those qualities in myself."
This year's Met Gala theme is Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty and celebrates the full work and life of the late designer, who died in February 2019 at age 85.
The co-chairs for the spring fashion event are Michaela Coel, Penélope Cruz, Dua Lipa, tennis pro Roger Federer, and Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour. The annual gala is a fundraiser for New York City's Metropolitan Museum of Art.
Entertainment Tonight is on the iconic Met Gala red carpet, so keep checking back with ETonline for more coverage from fashion's biggest night, including all of the jaw-dropping red carpet looks.
RELATED CONTENT:
'Scream VI' Bloopers: Watch Jenna Ortega and Others Lose It on Set
Jenna Ortega Explains Why She Initially Passed on 'Wednesday' Role
'SNL': Jenna Ortega Gets Help from 'Wednesday' Co-Star Fred Armisen
Related Gallery