How 'bout a round of applause for Rihanna's latest fashion moment. The 35-year-old singer, who is currently pregnant with her second child, got a jump on the Met Gala festivities by rocking a show-stopping Chanel look while stepping out in New York City over the weekend.

RiRi showed off her growing baby bump in a furry black-and-white cropped faux-fur jacket and statement-making "CC" logo sunglasses, which, according to Vogue, were designed by Karl Lagerfeld himself for Chanel's fall 1994 collection. She completed the fab look with a fuzzy Coperni dress, strappy Amina Muaddi heels and a custom faux fur hat by Benny Andallo.

"Not even Monday," the singer captioned her photos, referencing Monday's high fashion event.

The 2023 Met Gala takes place on May 1, and is set this year to honor late fashion icon Lagerfeld. Nicknamed "the Oscars of the East Coast" by the New York Times, the yearly event draws millions of eyes for its head-turning designs, legendary red carpet interviews and sheer magnitude of star power.

Officially, Monday's soiree is known as the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute benefit. The event is held each year on the first Monday of May to raise money for the museum's fashion wing. Last year, the museum brought in $17.4 million for the exhibit. Tickets to the party start at $50,000 and the invite-only guest list is strictly controlled by Vogue's editor-in-chief Anna Wintour.

The public-facing (read: red carpet) side of the evening is the event's trademark. Guests make waves on the museum's steps with their avant-garde fashion choices before heading inside, where press, phones and social media are strictly forbidden.

This year's exhibit, "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty," examines the life and work of the late Lagerfeld, longtime designer for Chanel and eventually his own line, who died in 2019.

This year's Met Gala guests have been instructed to dress "in honor of Karl." Fans can expect to see many of Lagerfeld's designs on the carpet, along with homages to the other fashion houses Lagerfeld helped shape: Balmain, Fendi, Chloé and more.

If Rihanna does hit the Met Gala red carpet on Monday, it will mark her first appearance at the event since 2021, when she graced us with a gown and Balenciaga beanie combo. In 2018, the singer wore a sparkling mini-dress, cape, and miter by John Galliano

Gilbert Carrasquillo/GC Images

Jackson Lee/Getty Images

Entertainment Tonight is on the iconic Met Gala red carpet so keep checking back with ETonline for more coverage from fashion's biggest night, including all of the jaw-dropping red carpet looks.

RELATED CONTENT:

Met Gala 2022: All the Must-See Moments From Fashion's Big Night This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. Up Next

Everything to Know About the 2023 Met Gala Honoring Karl Lagerfeld

Met Gala Drama: The 14 Most Jaw-Dropping Moments to Ever Happen

Anna Wintour Couldn't Afford Dinner at Met Gala in Her Early NYC Days

Met Gala 2023: Dua Lipa, Michaela Coel, Penélope Cruz to Co-Chair

Related Gallery