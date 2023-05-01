Diddy and Yung Miami Attend Met Gala Together After Breakup
Diddy and Yung Miami walked the Met Gala red carpet together on Monday amid their split. The duo's appearance at the star-studded New York City event marked their first appearance following their breakup after dating for almost a year.
The former couple spoke to Vogue on fashion's biggest night to clarify their relationship status after Miami, whose real name is Caresha Brownlee, confirmed their breakup in an interview with The Cut in April.
"We don't put titles on it," the 53-year-old rapper told the fashion magazine, with Miami by his side.
In Miami's conversation with The Cut, the City Girls rapper firmly stated they were no longer together romantically.
"We’re still friends! We’re still good friends! But we’re single. That’s not my man," Miami said. "We had our own situation, I’m not gonna put a title on it. We were f**king with each other hard. We were together every day at one point. He supported me, I supported him. I’ll let the internet call it whatever they want to call it."
Diddy spoke to ET's Rachel Smith on the Met Gala carpet, where he seemingly announced his return to fashion, wearing a dramatic self-designed Sean John look.
"This is the debut, Sean John. I've been out of the game for like 10 years. First African American to win a CFDA Award and I'm back and I feel good," Diddy said. "I'm with my lovely date, Yung Miami, Caresha, and we're just having a good time. It's a joyous occasion to be back in fashion, to be designing again."
Asked why he decided to make the announcement about returning to fashion at the Met Gala, he quipped: "It's the Met Gala! Karl Lagerfeld!"
This year's Met Gala theme is Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty and celebrates the full work and life of the late designer, who died in February 2019 at age 85.
The co-chairs for the spring fashion event are Michaela Coel, Penélope Cruz, Dua Lipa, tennis pro Roger Federer, and Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour. The annual gala is a fundraiser for New York City's Metropolitan Museum of Art.
The co-chairs for the spring fashion event are Michaela Coel, Penélope Cruz, Dua Lipa, tennis pro Roger Federer, and Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour. The annual gala is a fundraiser for New York City's Metropolitan Museum of Art.
