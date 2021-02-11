Insecure may be ending, but that doesn’t mean Issa Rae hasn’t been busy cooking up some new content.

HBO Max announced an eight-episode order for the new comedy series, Rap Sh*t, from Rae, with Insecure’s Syreeta Singleton serving as showrunner and executive producer. Rae and Singleton will executive produce alongside Hoorae's Montrel McKay of A Black Lady Sketch Show, Jonathan Berry of Insecure and 3 Arts' Dave Becky of Russian Doll.

Hip-hop duo Yung Miami and JT of the City Girls will also be serving as co-executive producers, and Rae’s go-to audio content company, Raedio, will handle music supervision for the series, so we can expect a soundtrack comparable to that of Insecure.

Rap Sh*t follows two high school friends from Miami who’ve lost touch and reunite to form a rap group. Casting is currently underway and production is set to start this summer.

The news comes after HBO announced Insecure’s upcoming fifth season will be its last. The EMMY-nominated actress is also an executive producer on two other HBO projects, A Black Lady Sketch Show and Seen & Heard, a documentary about the history of Black representation on television.

Watch the video below on how Rae’s show, Insecure, changed the game.

