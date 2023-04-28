Sean "Diddy" Combs and Notorious B.I.G.'s sons are continuing their legacy. In a conversation with ET's Kevin Frazier, Quincy Brown, Justin Combs, Christian "King" Combs and Christopher "CJ" Wallace look back on their childhood and reflect on the iconic rappers' legacies.

The men are all appearing on Paramount+'s Family Legacy, a series that looks back on the most celebrated moments of legendary artists through the eyes of their kids.

As Diddy's children -- Quincy, 31, Justin, 29, and King, 25 -- think back on their childhood, they appreciate all that they learned from growing up around their dad.

"Being able to look back on those things, it feels good to be a part of history, and just be a part of something that was so special," Justin says. "I'm just so grateful that I was a part of that and was there to witness these things."

Quincy agrees, telling ET that his dad "knew what he was doing having us in the office" and letting them see "the good, the bad, the ugly, between all the businesses."

"I remember I used to just be getting babysit in the office, like, all day, and [would hear] Pops on the phone, yelling and just handling business," King notes. "Like, it was serious. It made me learn growing up that he's really building an empire and a whole legacy for us, and that it's not a game, he's really working. And then when I go outside and see all the fans and all the love he gets, I see how it pays off."

Making the show, Quincy says, made him realize that "we may have saw a few of the things that made this whole thing bang." And now, he and the others get to "see from the outside in as well and get to experience it like the public does."

Unlike Diddy's son's, CJ, 26, didn't grow up with his dad, as Biggie died before his first birthday. As such, the show provided CJ with "fresh and new" insight into his dad.

"Anytime I get to see any type of home footage of my dad, it always sort of adds another piece of the puzzle of me figuring out what he was really like as a person," CJ says. "So I always appreciate those moments."

Quincy notes that Biggie's 1997 murder still "continues to affect" his dad today.

"Just one of the saddest days in his life. [It] changed his life forever," Justin says of Biggie's murder. "They were also young, so to deal with something like that at the height of their career... We still deal with it today. No one has really gotten over that. It affects us as well, too, because it was just such a big loss to all of our family."

Given that, Quincy believes "it's our job to carry" Biggie's legacy forward. As for what that legacy is, CJ says it's all about Biggie being ahead of his time.

"For [his murder] to come at such a quick moment, and in the midst of his success, to only put out two albums and have that amount of success, I guess it really just showed how early he was," he says. "He was really thinking way ahead of the game. I felt like he was way before his time, obviously. His impact, we'll never be able to really quantify it, because he's not here today. So I feel like it's just important to always continue the legacy like we've been doing, and push it into the areas that nobody could have imagined."

As the men move forward in their careers -- King and Quincy in music, Justin in acting and business, CJ with a clothing line -- they're focused on supporting each other, not competing.

"Each piece of the puzzle is necessary. We don't overlap. People act like we supposed to be fighting all the time. We ain't never fought, which is crazy," Quincy says, with Justin agreeing, "If I see Quincy or Christian and going hard, I gotta go harder. We're always happy for each other and just want each other to be the best, because it makes us the best."

All episodes of Family Legacy are now streaming on Paramount+.

