Diddy and City Girls' Yung Miami Break Up

It's over for Sean "Diddy" Combs and Yung Miami.

The City Girls rapper confirmed the breakup news in a new interview with The Cut. While she firmly stated the pair are no longer together, Miami, whose real name is Caresha Brownlee, said the two remain friends.

"We’re still friends! We’re still good friends! But we’re single. That’s not my man," Miami told the outlet. "We had our own situation, I’m not gonna put a title on it. We were f**king with each other hard. We were together every day at one point. He supported me, I supported him. I’ll let the internet call it whatever they want to call it."

Both Miami and the rapper were fairly open about their relationship, sharing posts on social media and collabing together on her REVOLT podcast show, Caresha Please. As for why she chose to go public with the relationship, the 29-year-old rapper said she wanted to be the one to put it out there.

"I felt like, it is what it is. Eventually, people was gonna find out because he is who he is, I am who I am," she said of the now-ended romance. "We was just like, if we’re going to put it out there, we’re going to be the ones that talk. I don’t like anyone talking for me."

Diddy confirmed the pair's romance back in June on the first episode of Miami's show.

"I'm single," the 53-year-old initially answered. "But I'm dating, I’m just taking my time with life." When Miami restructured the question, asking the mega-producer to confirm their dating status specifically, he added that the duo "date."

"We're dating. We go have dates, we're friends. We go to exotic locations. We have great times," he shared.

The single sentiment is something Miami also made clear throughout their relationship, telling XXL Magazine in September that for her, dating doesn't necessarily equate to being exclusive.

Declaring that "people don’t know what dating means," Miami said that both she and Diddy were single while dating one another. "That’s what I mean when I say we go together. When we’re together, we’re together. We’re having the time of our lives, but we’re still single."

"He see other people outside of me and I see people outside of him. I’m young. I’m dating. I’m, you know, having fun," she added. "I’m doing me. He’s doing the same thing. I can’t speak for exactly what he doing or who he seeing, but we single and we dating. But we are dating each other, but we single. I think it just went over people’s heads, you know? People just like to take whatever they wanna take from."

The father of five later admitted on the podcast that he was looking for romantic freedom after the loss of his late ex, Kim Porter, who died from lobar pneumonia in 2018. Diddy and Porter dated on and off for 13 years from 1994 to 2007. They had three children together -- teenage twin daughters Jessie James and D'Lila. Their son, Christian, is 24.

"To be honest, just after my loss, losing Kim, losing Cassie, romantically I needed a time out. I just needed to be single and to be free," he explained.

The Miami native questioned the mogul on what motivated him to start "f**king with a City Girl" and asked him to explain what he likes about her.

"I mean, 'cause you're authentic," Diddy shared. "You’re like one of the realest people I've ever met and you're authentically yourself. You’re a great mother and a great friend. We just have a good time."

Diddy also explained that he knows there's more to Miami than meets the eye, noting that she is different. "I get advice from Caresha," he added. "Caresha tells me [things] like, 'Don't be in ya head.' You're just a good friend. Everybody that’s a friend of yours will tell you that you’re a great friend."

For more on the pair, check out the video below.

