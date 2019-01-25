Kim Porter, Ex-Girlfriend of Diddy, Died From Lobar Pneumonia

Kim Porter's cause of death has been revealed.

A spokesperson for the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner tells ET that the model, who famously dated Diddy, died from lobar pneumonia back in November.

According to the coroner's report, the manner of death was certified as natural, as Porter had no known medical history or any known history of drug abuse or alcoholism. The report also reveals that there were no signs of trauma, and foul play is not suspected in her death.

The report adds that Porter had flu-like symptoms prior to her death -- she was treated with antibiotics and saline with vitamins, but when symptoms worsened, she was examined by a physician at her home on Nov. 12, 2018, and stated that she was feeling better.

At the scene where Porter was found unresponsive in her bed by her housemates, there were "multiple unopened or partially empty bottles of water, Pedialyte and sports drinks on a nightstand," according to the coroner's report, which also states that "cups containing what appeared to be tea and water, a box marked 'Azithromycin tablets,' and a partially empty bottle of Tylenol were also noted on the nightstand," with "bowls containing what appeared to be tomato soup" were noted in the room.

As previously reported, Porter died on Nov. 15, 2018, at the age of 47. A Los Angeles Public Information Officer told ET at the time that North Hollywood police officers responded to a death investigation call at a Toluca Lake, California, residence.

In addition to her modeling and acting work, many knew Porter from her relationship with Diddy. They first started dating in 1994, and were together on and off for 13 years, before eventually calling it off for good in 2007. The two had three children together -- twin daughters Jessie James and D'Lila, 12, and son Christian, 20. Porter also had a son, Quincy, 27, from her former marriage to Al B. Sure!

