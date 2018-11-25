Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs shared in his moving eulogy for Kim Porter that she helped him through painful emotional downturns in his life, specifically, when he says he went through depression earlier this year.

“I was getting older, and I just went through a dark, dark time,” he told those in attendance at her funeral on Saturday, via video obtained by TMZ. “And even though we wasn't together, she was that type of person. She would come over and...she was just like, ‘Come on, Puff. You gotta get up. You gotta get up out the bed. You gotta get moving. You gotta get up.’”

The 49-year-old hip-hop mogul also shared his first thoughts upon meeting Kim when she worked at Uptown Records in the '90s.

“'God, I hope one day I get me a girl like that,'” he playfully recalled thinking. “I would come into the office every day and she worked at the front desk. And I would be so excited to come up in the elevator. To know that I was going to see her.”

Diddy bid farewell to his ex-girlfriend on Saturday, in an elaborate funeral held in her Georgia hometown attended by Usher, Kimora Lee Simmons and actress Tichina Arnold. Porter dated Diddy on and off for years, and shared three kids with him -- Christian, D’Lila Star and Jessie James.

The former model and actress died on Nov. 15, leading to a countless messages of love from friends and family, including Beyonce and Missy Elliott. But none have shared more than Combs, who revealed his unique bond with Porter despite ending their romantic relationship years ago when he broke his silence on her death.

"For the last three days I’ve been trying to wake up out of this nightmare," Combs captioned an old video of them together. "But I haven’t. I don’t know what I’m going to do without you baby. I miss you so much. Today I’m going to pay tribute to you, I’m going to try and find the words to explain our unexplainable relationship. We were more than best friends, we were more than soulmates. WE WERE SOME OTHER SH**!! And I miss you so much. Super Black Love."

As ET previously reported, Porter's body was discovered in her Toluca Lake, California, home. Emergency responders and the LAPD found no signs of foul play. ET learned that an autopsy was conducted, but further investigation is required to determine the cause of death. She was 47 years old.

Diddy shared a new video on Saturday of Porter with her kids.

"The truest definition of a MOTHER 🖤 #KimPorter," he wrote.

