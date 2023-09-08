Rihanna and A$AP Rocky naming their second son, Riot Rose Mayers, was a choice with personal significance for the superstar couple and they may have hinted at the name with their outfit choice at the Met Gala in May.

"Not everyone knows this, but Rocky loves flowers—he loves having fresh flowers in the house, he loves decorating with flowers, and he even had real flowers in his grill once," a source tells ET. Roses, in particular, hold a special place in Rihanna's heart as they are her favorite flowers.

The birth certificate, obtained by The Blast, confirms that Rihanna and A$AP Rocky welcomed their second son on Aug. 1 at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles.

Since Riot's birth, the couple has chosen to maintain a low profile. "They know everyone wants to see a family pic—there will be one soon!" the source added.

Earlier this year, Rihanna delighted fans when she revealed her second pregnancy during the Super Bowl LVII halftime show, a surprise that warmed the hearts of her admirers worldwide. A source close to the couple shared, "Rihanna adores being a mom, and it’s her biggest accomplishment in life. She and A$AP have always wanted to grow their family and have another baby together."

Despite their busy lives, Rihanna and A$AP Rocky have demonstrated unwavering support for one another and their growing family. "They're so excited to grow their family and are so united when it comes to parenting. They have so much fun together and are very in love. They already shared a special connection, and parenting together has made their bond even stronger," the source added.

Rihanna performed while pregnant again in March at the Oscars, where she sang her nominated single from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, "Lift Me Up." A$AP Rocky proudly cheered her on from the audience and was later photographed cradling her baby bump backstage.

The couple's first child, a son named RZA, was born in May 2022. Although they typically keep their family photos offline, they did pose together for British Vogue shortly before the Super Bowl, sharing their joy and love for each other.

In May, Rihanna and A$AP Rocky's Met Gala outfits may have hinted at what they would go on to name their second son. Rihanna, with her baby bump on display, wore a white Valentino gown covered in large roses. In July, A$AP Rocky released the music video for his song, "Riot," in which he sported the red plaid skirt he wore to the Met Gala.

Reflecting on her second pregnancy at the Met Gala, she shared, "It's so different from the first one. No cravings. Tons of nausea. Everything's different, but I'm enjoying it. I feel good. I feel energetic."

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky's relationship journey began as friends, and it was only nearly a decade later that they publicly became a couple. A$AP Rocky declared Rihanna as the love of his life publicly in a GQ interview in May 2021.

