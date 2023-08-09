Mama Rihanna in action! The 35-year-old superstar is flashing a huge grin while breastfeeding her baby boy, RZA, in a sweet new series of pics.

Rihanna happily cradles her son, who turned one in May, while showing off her black nursing and pumping bra in the shots. She designed the piece as part of her new Savage x Fenty Maternity collection.

"Not ur mama's maternity bras...designed by @badgalriri, approved by baby RZA #SavageXMaternity," reads the caption.

The GRAMMY winner is currently expecting her second child with A$AP Rocky. It is unclear when exactly the photos were taken, but it appears as though Rihanna is pregnant with baby No. 2 in the images.

On July 28, Rihanna and Rocky were spotted enjoying a date night in Santa Monica, California, as RiRi's due date approaches.

With their baby set to arrive any time now, a source recently told ET that Rihanna and Rocky don't have any plans to leave Los Angeles until after the baby is born.

"She’s limited work obligations as well," the source added. As for the famous soon-to-be parents of two, Rihanna and Rocky "are each other’s rock" and have been really great about prioritizing their relationship even as busy parents, the source said.

Rihanna is "as ready as she’s going to be" for the newborn's arrival, the source added.

"She knows her world is about to get exponentially busier with two babies in the house under two," said the source.

Rihanna has been making waves with her distinct maternity style throughout her second pregnancy. Last month, the "Diamonds" singer showed off her growing belly while wearing sheer lingerie for a stunning photo session.

The superstar first announced that she was expecting again during her set at the Super Bowl Halftime Show back in February, making her the first-ever pregnant woman to headline the high-profile gig.

Then in March, Rihanna was at the Academy Awards to perform her Oscar-nominated song, "Lift Me Up," from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, in a series of jaw-dropping, glam looks.

And at the Met Gala, Rihanna dressed her baby bump in a gorgeous white gown by Valentino, complete with a silk cape made of embroidered white flowers and a 16-foot train. The cape featured 30 Camelias, 500 petals and 25 leaves and was crafted by 30 seamstresses. Paying homage to the late Karl Lagerfeld, RiRi paired the look with a pair of white sunglasses, affixed with large, fake eyelashes.

"It's so different from the first one," Rihanna told ET of her second pregnancy. "No cravings. Tons of nausea. Everything's different, but I'm enjoying it. I feel good. I feel energetic."

