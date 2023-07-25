A$AP Rocky took aim at an unnamed rival while debuting a new song at Rolling Loud Miami on Sunday -- and fans are pretty sure it's all about Rihanna's rumored past relationship with Travis Scott.

The A$AP Mob rapper previewed three unreleased songs during his headlining set, offering a taste of what's to come on his forthcoming album, Don't Be Dumb. One verse in particular quickly went viral on social media.

"First you stole my flow, so I stole your b***h / Then you stole my style, I need at least like 10 percent," he rapped. "All due disrespect, I hope you take offense."

Though the pair never explicitly confirmed a romance, Scott was linked to Rihanna in 2015. Around that time, Scott served as a supporting act on Rihanna's Anti tour, and he co-wrote and co-produced her hit single, "B***h Better Have My Money."

Today, the "Lift Me Up" songstress is in a relationship with A$AP Rocky and the couple is currently expecting their second child together after welcoming son RZA, 1, in May 2022.

In recent months, A$AP Rocky fueled speculation that he and Rihanna had secretly gotten married when he referred to her as his "wife" during a performance.

Meanwhile, Scott -- who headlined Saturday's Rolling Loud lineup -- will release his highly anticipated new album, Utopia, on July 28.

Though his lyrics are vague, they've prompted fans to continue hashing out a long-running hot button debate about whether Scott cribbed his style from A$AP Rocky. Back in 2022, the latter was asked about just that in an interview on "Drink Champs."

"Travis Scott stole his whole style from A$AP Rocky," Revolt's N.O.R.E. said during the bit, to which the musician agreed by nodding his head while saying, "Yeah."

In the relationship department, Scott has long moved on and started a family of his own with Kylie Jenner. The pair are parents to daughter Stormi, 5, and son Aire, 1, but went their separate ways as a couple earlier this year.

"The two have had an up-and-down relationship," a source told ET in April, "and although they aren't together right now, it doesn't mean it's over for good."

