Pregnant Rihanna Models Sheer Lingerie in New Baby Bump Pics

Rihanna is one hot mama! The pregnant singer puts her growing baby bump on full display while modeling sheer lingerie in a new series of pics.
The 35-year-old singer dials up the sex appeal with a bunch of sultry poses while sporting a pink bra and thong. She completed the look with coordinating stilettos and chunky gold jewelry. In the pics, Rihanna leans on warehouse shelves stocked with fabric rolls, promoting the latest Savage x Fenty collection.
"new fav’s ….sheer x group dropping rn!" she captioned the images.
Last month, Rihanna announced that she was stepping down from her role as CEO of Savage X Fenty, the lingerie brand she co-owns with LVMH.
"It's been beautiful to see our vision for Savage X Fenty impact the industry at such an incredible magnitude over the last five years," Rihanna, who founded the line in 2018, told Vogue Business. "This is just the beginning for us, and we're going to continue to expand in ways that always connect with the consumer."
While Rihanna will still serve as an executive chair for the company, Hillary Super, former CEO of Anthropologie Group, is taking over as CEO, the outlet reported.
Rihanna recently ranked No. 20 on Forbes' richest self-made women in America list, with a net worth of $1.4 billion. Her success is thanks in part to the 30 percent stake she owns in Savage X Fenty, which had a $1 billion valuation in February 2021, per the outlet. The outlet also cited Fenty Beauty, Rihanna's Super Bowl halftime performance, and the release of her Academy Award-nominated song, "Lift Me Up," as reasons for her wealth.
Meanwhile, Rihanna is focused on growing her family as she's currently expecting her second child with A$AP Rocky. The couple are already parents to a one-year-old son, RZA.
In an interview with ET at the Met Gala this year, Rihanna explained how her second pregnancy has differed from her first.
"It's so different from the first one," Rihanna shared. "No cravings. Tons of nausea. Everything's different, but I'm enjoying it."
She added, "I feel good. I feel energetic."
As for RZA, RiRi said "she's in love" with the little one.
"I'm in love," she gushed. "I'm obsessed and I don't even feel guilty about it."
