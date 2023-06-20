Beyoncé, Rihanna, Kim Kardashian and More Attend Pharrell Williams' Louis Vuitton Fashion Show
Beyoncé, Rihanna and Kim Kardashian were just some of the celebs in attendance at Pharrell Williams' Louis Vuitton fashion show in Paris, France.
Jay-Z, Zendaya, A$AP Rocky, Maluma, Naomi Campbell, Jared Leto and Megan Thee Stallion were also on hand to see Williams' debut for the design house. Williams put on a night show at Paris' famed Pont Neuf, putting his line on display for Paris Fashion Week's menswear spring/summer 2024 showcase.
More musicians showed up to support Williams, including Anitta, Offset, Coi Leray, Tyler, the Creator and Willow and Jaden Smith.
He also got love from the sports world, with LeBron James, his wife Savannah and Lewis Hamilton also attending the show.
Bey gave fans a closer look at her and Jay's LV duds on Instagram, as they took a break from her Renaissance World Tour to enjoy the show.
In addition to showing off the fashion house's new line, Williams performed, taking the stage with Jay-Z to perform their 2003 hit, "Frontin.'" Williams also brought a choir from his hometown to Paris for the show.
Pusha T and No Malice, who are part of the Williams-produced Clipse, also attended and walked the runway for the singer.
The show was Williams' first since taking over as the fashion house's men's creative director following Virgil Abloh's death in November 2021.
"I am a creative designer from the perspective of the consumer," Williams told The New York Times Sunday. "I didn’t go to (London art school) Central Saint Martins. But I definitely went in the stores and purchased, and I know what I like."
Williams and Louis Vuitton shared more photos from the show and a look at the singer's unique outfit, which paid tribute to the city of lights.
"Men's Spring-Summer 2024 Show. Pharrell Williams closed his debut show for Louis Vuitton in a digitalized Damoflage motif suit, paying tribute to Paris with the reinvigorated emblem of the Maison," Louis Vuitton wrote. #LVMenSS24 #LouisVuitton #PharrellWilliams."
