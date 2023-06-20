Beyoncé, Rihanna and Kim Kardashian were just some of the celebs in attendance at Pharrell Williams' Louis Vuitton fashion show in Paris, France.

Jay-Z, Zendaya, A$AP Rocky, Maluma, Naomi Campbell, Jared Leto and Megan Thee Stallion were also on hand to see Williams' debut for the design house. Williams put on a night show at Paris' famed Pont Neuf, putting his line on display for Paris Fashion Week's menswear spring/summer 2024 showcase.

STEFANO RELLANDINI/AFP via Getty Images Maluma STEFANO RELLANDINI/AFP via Getty Images More musicians showed up to support Williams, including Anitta, Offset, Coi Leray, Tyler, the Creator and Willow and Jaden Smith. View this post on Instagram A post shared by WWD (@wwd) He also got love from the sports world, with LeBron James, his wife Savannah and Lewis Hamilton also attending the show. Swan Gallet/WWD via Getty Images Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images

Giovanni Giannoni/WWD via Getty Images

The show was Williams' first since taking over as the fashion house's men's creative director following Virgil Abloh's death in November 2021.

"I am a creative designer from the perspective of the consumer," Williams told The New York Times Sunday. "I didn’t go to (London art school) Central Saint Martins. But I definitely went in the stores and purchased, and I know what I like."

Williams and Louis Vuitton shared more photos from the show and a look at the singer's unique outfit, which paid tribute to the city of lights.

"Men's Spring-Summer 2024 Show. Pharrell Williams closed his debut show for Louis Vuitton in a digitalized Damoflage motif suit, paying tribute to Paris with the reinvigorated emblem of the Maison," Louis Vuitton wrote. #LVMenSS24 #LouisVuitton #PharrellWilliams."

