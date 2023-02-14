Pharrell Williams has been appointed as the new head designer of menswear at Louis Vuitton. The 49-year-old musician is taking over the role once held by the late Virgil Abloh.

On Tuesday, the French luxury house announced the appointment on social media, sharing a post of Williams on its Instagram page.

"Louis Vuitton is delighted to welcome Pharrell Williams as its new Men's Creative Director. His first collection for Louis Vuitton will be revealed next June during Men's Fashion Week in Paris," the caption reads. "Pharrell Williams is a visionary whose creative universes expand from music to art, and to fashion - establishing himself as a cultural global icon over the past twenty years. The way in which he breaks boundaries across the various worlds he explores, aligns with Louis Vuitton's status as a Cultural Maison, reinforcing its values of innovation, pioneer spirit, and entrepreneurship."

"I am glad to welcome Pharrell back home, after our collaborations in 2004 and 2008 for Louis Vuitton, as our new Men's Creative Director. His creative vision beyond fashion will undoubtedly lead Louis Vuitton towards a new and very exciting chapter," Pietro Beccari, Louis Vuitton's Chairman and CEO, added.

Abloh founded the streetwear label, Off-White, and served as Kanye West’s longtime creative director before becoming Louis Vuitton's first Black artistic director in 2018, and one of the few Black designers at the helm of the French design house. The designer died in November 2021 at the age of 41 after a two-year battle with cardiac angiosarcoma.

Williams and Abloh had a close friendship before the latter's death. After Abloh's death, the celebrity producer tweeted out, "My heart is broken Virgil you were a kind, generous, thoughtful creative genius."

He was among the many celebrities, fashion enthusiasts and designers in attendance when the fashion house held a showing of Abloh's Spring-Summer 2022 Collection in Miami days after Abloh’s death, marking his final presentation for the brand.

