Virgil Abloh Dead at 41: Drake, Hailey Bieber and More Pay Tribute
The design world is mourning the tragic death of Virgil Abloh. On Sunday, Abloh's family revealed that the artistic director for Louis Vuitton and Off-White founder had died, after a private, two-year battle with cancer. He was 41.
Fellow celebs, fashion enthusiasts and designers took to social media to share fond memories and photos of Abloh and offered their condolences to the designer's family.
Drake, who collaborated with Abloh on everything from music to his re-designed private plane, shared a series of photos of the pair over the years, calling the late designer his "brother."
"My plan is to touch the sky 1000 more times for you…love you eternally brother 🕊thank you for everything," the Certified Lover Boy rapper shared.
Hailey Bieber shared a heartfelt message in memory of Abloh, who designed her wedding dress for her star-studded nuptials to Justin Bieber.
"Virgil completely changed the way I looked at street style and fashion, the way he looked at things inspired me deeply. I will never be able to fully express how grateful I am to have known him and worked with him, from walking on his runways to having him design my wedding dress and all the other amazing moments in between, I felt he was always rooting for me," the model wrote next to a slideshow of photos of of her and Abloh on her big day and beyond. "He was someone who always brought life, charisma, love and fun to any situation, and every room he walked into. A once in a generation creative mind that is so rare and I’ll never forget his impact. We love you Virgil. 🤍"
Gigi Hadid, who had worked with the designer on numerous occasions over the years, shared her own reaction to Abloh's passing, writing that she's "heartbroken" by the loss of her "dear friend."
"I am heartbroken by the loss of my dear friend, and a friend to the world, Virgil Abloh. He was 1 of 1," the super model wrote next to several never-before-seen photos of her and the designer. "His kindness and energetic generosity left a lasting impression on every life he touched— he made everyone feel seen and special. He will be deeply missed, cherished, and celebrated by me and all the people and industries that have been lucky enough to work around & know the true supernova behind this man."
She continued, "I picture him now like our Mickey Mouse .. forever adored, forever magical, forever guiding us with that special Virgil FUN; I’m sure that’s how he wanted to be remembered, but still it will never be the same without him in the room. You will continue to inspire me every day, V. I feel blessed and honored by every moment. Rest Easy, my friend. You are so loved. You were the difference. As we always said.. 'See you somewhere, soon™️.' Sending my deepest condolences, light, and strength to Shannon, their kids, and his whole family. 🤍"
See more reactions to Abloh's death below.
