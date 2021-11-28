Virgil Abloh Dead at 41: Drake, Hailey Bieber and More Pay Tribute

The design world is mourning the tragic death of Virgil Abloh. On Sunday, Abloh's family revealed that the artistic director for Louis Vuitton and Off-White founder had died, after a private, two-year battle with cancer. He was 41.

Fellow celebs, fashion enthusiasts and designers took to social media to share fond memories and photos of Abloh and offered their condolences to the designer's family.

Drake, who collaborated with Abloh on everything from music to his re-designed private plane, shared a series of photos of the pair over the years, calling the late designer his "brother."

"My plan is to touch the sky 1000 more times for you…love you eternally brother 🕊thank you for everything," the Certified Lover Boy rapper shared.

Hailey Bieber shared a heartfelt message in memory of Abloh, who designed her wedding dress for her star-studded nuptials to Justin Bieber.

"Virgil completely changed the way I looked at street style and fashion, the way he looked at things inspired me deeply. I will never be able to fully express how grateful I am to have known him and worked with him, from walking on his runways to having him design my wedding dress and all the other amazing moments in between, I felt he was always rooting for me," the model wrote next to a slideshow of photos of of her and Abloh on her big day and beyond. "He was someone who always brought life, charisma, love and fun to any situation, and every room he walked into. A once in a generation creative mind that is so rare and I’ll never forget his impact. We love you Virgil. 🤍"

Gigi Hadid, who had worked with the designer on numerous occasions over the years, shared her own reaction to Abloh's passing, writing that she's "heartbroken" by the loss of her "dear friend."

"I am heartbroken by the loss of my dear friend, and a friend to the world, Virgil Abloh. He was 1 of 1," the super model wrote next to several never-before-seen photos of her and the designer. "His kindness and energetic generosity left a lasting impression on every life he touched— he made everyone feel seen and special. He will be deeply missed, cherished, and celebrated by me and all the people and industries that have been lucky enough to work around & know the true supernova behind this man."

She continued, "I picture him now like our Mickey Mouse .. forever adored, forever magical, forever guiding us with that special Virgil FUN; I’m sure that’s how he wanted to be remembered, but still it will never be the same without him in the room. You will continue to inspire me every day, V. I feel blessed and honored by every moment. Rest Easy, my friend. You are so loved. You were the difference. As we always said.. 'See you somewhere, soon™️.' Sending my deepest condolences, light, and strength to Shannon, their kids, and his whole family. 🤍"

See more reactions to Abloh's death below.

Albums Virgil Abloh has either designed or served as Creative Director for. 🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/UXpjFdUGZb — TIDAL (@TIDAL) November 28, 2021

We would like to extend our most heartfelt condolences to the loved ones of Virgil Abloh, an immense inspiration to us all both as a designer and as a person. He will be deeply missed though his vision will live on through the trails that he blazed throughout his career. pic.twitter.com/T8gXyNkJzH — gucci (@gucci) November 28, 2021

The CFDA mourns the loss of our esteemed member of the board and longtime CFDA designer Virgil Abloh. Rest In Peace 🖤 pic.twitter.com/YcF0voSL69 — CFDA (@CFDA) November 28, 2021

rest in absolute peace. shocking. thank you Virgil 🕊 — Kehlani (@Kehlani) November 28, 2021

"So sad to hear about the passing of dear Virgil, one of the kindest people you could ever meet. Many great times spent traveling the world [...] My thoughts go out to Shannon, their children, and the rest of his family," said Kim Jones, Artistic Director of Dior men's. pic.twitter.com/pVf5JxNpcw — Dior (@Dior) November 28, 2021

Rip Virgil prayers to your family thank you for always supporting the youth always kind we just spoke bro smh pic.twitter.com/e5moTP3sn5 — OFFSET (@OffsetYRN) November 28, 2021

RIP VIRGIL ABLOH 🕊



No one will forget the impact you had. God bless you my friend. — Kylian Mbappé (@KMbappe) November 28, 2021

I wish we lived in a world where we could celebrate the living instead of celebrating them when they leave. Rest In Peace to my brother Virgil ! You were loved. — Odell Beckham Jr (@obj) November 28, 2021

A state of shock couldn’t even describe the way I feel right now. The inspiration this man has personally given me and the friendship we had is something I’ll always cherish. Rest in paradise Virgil. Damn. I can’t even believe this is real. God bless 🙏🏽💔 pic.twitter.com/7PmH1bUvsI — BB DID THE BLOCK CHAIN! (@BENBALLER) November 28, 2021

Life is so baffling at times. Virgil’s style was one of a kind. Rest in perfect peace Virgil Abloh 🕊❤️ — Harry Pinero (@harrypinero) November 28, 2021

Rest in Power Virgil 🕊🤲🏿✨ pic.twitter.com/FvZW8YNeY7 — Omar Sy (@OmarSy) November 28, 2021

RIP Virgil a legend and icon. Life way too short 😞🙏🏾 — Soulja Boy (Big Draco) (@souljaboy) November 28, 2021

