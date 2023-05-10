Rihanna and A$AP Rocky's Baby Name Revealed

After more than a year since giving birth, the world is finally ready to learn the name of Rihanna's adorable baby boy!

The "Diamonds" singer and partner A$AP Rocky reportedly named their first child -- who the couple welcomed on May 13, 2022 -- RZA Athelston Mayers, according to The Daily Mail, which obtained a copy of the official certificate of live birth.

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky seemingly took inspiration for their son's name from the iconic music producer and Wu-Tang leader RZA.

As for the nearly-1-year-old's middle name, it is inspired by his father's middle name -- A$AP Rocky's real name is Rakim Athelaston Mayers.

Rihanna has notably been seen sporting Wu-Tang Clan t-shirts, and RZA merch, since giving birth.

Gotham/GC Images

The songstress is pregnant with the couple's second child -- which she revealed during her high-flying Super Bowl halftime show in February -- and her baby bump has been the star of the show recently.

Rihanna recently bared it underneath a long leather trench by Acne Studios, paired with a matching mini-skirt and thigh-high boots, while on a date night with A$AP Rocky in New York earlier this month and that outing came after they shut down the red carpet at the 2023 Met Gala.

ET's Rachel Smith spoke to the couple at the star-studded event, and they dished about their fashion choices and expanding their family.

"It's so different from the first one," shared Rihanna. "No cravings. Tons of nausea. Everything's different, but I'm enjoying it."

When it comes to their son, who will celebrate his first birthday this month, the proud parents couldn't help but gush over their baby boy. "I'm in love. I'm obsessed and I don't even feel guilty about it," Rihanna gushed, as the proud dad added, "[He's] growing big. Beautiful, happy baby."

Rihanna Shares How Pregnancy No. 2 Is Different (Exclusive) This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. Up Next

RELATED CONTENT:

Pregnant Rihanna Supports New York Yankees With Latest Maternity Look

Rihanna Bares Baby Bump in Leather Mini-Skirt and Thigh-High Boots

Rihanna Explains How Second Pregnancy is 'So Different' at Met Gala

Rihanna Puts Her Bump on Display in Chanel Look Ahead of Met Gala

Related Gallery