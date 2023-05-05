Pregnant Rihanna Supports New York Yankees With Latest Maternity Style Statement
Rihanna is sporting some New York pride with her latest fashion moment.
The 35-year-old singer, who is currently pregnant with her and A$AP Rocky's second child, stepped out with her best friend, Melissa Forde, for a Thursday night out on the town in a stylish white miniskirt and jacket with a bright red New York Yankees logo on the front. Rihanna paired the outfit with matching, slouchy white boots and silver-and-ruby earrings.
Rihanna has clearly been taking as many chances to go out before baby number two arrives -- the pregnant singer was just seen with boyfriend A$AP Rocky on a date night Wednesday, two days after the couple closed out the red carpet at the 2023 Met Gala on Monday.
The new parents made their grand entrance in style, with Rihanna wearing a custom design by Valentino that stunned her fellow stars still on the carpet. As she and Rocky arrived inside of the Metropolitan Museum of Art, the "Umbrella" singer was draped in a silk faille cape with 30 camelias, 500 petals and 25 leaves. As she made her way up the steps, Rihanna revealed the silk faille dress, complete with a 16-foot train. The look was designed by the Fenty Beauty founder and Pierpaolo Piccioli.
For his part, the "Goldie" rapper paid homage to Karl Lagerfeld in an ensemble by Gucci.
The singer dished on their growing family to ET. "It's so different from the first one," shared Rihanna, who announced she was expecting baby number two in February. "No cravings. Tons of nausea. Everything's different, but I'm enjoying it."
Rihanna wasn't letting baby number two slow her down, adding, "I feel good. I feel energetic."
When it comes to their son, who will celebrate his first birthday this month, the proud parents couldn't help but gush over their baby boy.
"I'm in love. I'm obsessed and I don't even feel guilty about it," Rihanna told ET.
Rocky added, "[He's] growing big. Beautiful, happy baby."
Although the couple has yet to share their son's name or any further details about baby number two, that hasn't stopped them from posting sweet moments from their family life on social media! Check out ET's coverage below of Rihanna and Rocky's growing family.
