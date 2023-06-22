A$AP Rocky just added fuel to the rumors that he and Rihanna are secretly married! After showing out alongside his "Fashion Killa" at Pharrell Williams' Louis Vuitton runway debut during Paris Fashion Week on Tuesday, the 34-year-old rapper took the stage for a Spotify Beach performance at the Cannes Lions Festival on Wednesday night.

The 35-year-old superstar, who is expecting her second child with A$AP Rocky, was dressed to scintillate and dazzle in a sheer, form-fitting diamond-patterned jumpsuit over glittery black lingerie. In videos shared by fans on Twitter, Rihanna makes her way through the crowd to watch A$AP Rocky perform and then appears on a balcony overlooking the crowd, where she even dances along to her beau's performance.

It was during A$AP Rocky's second set that the rapper set tags wagging. An eyewitness tells ET that before performing his 2022 song, "D.M.B. (Dats Mah B**ch)," A$AP Rocky dedicated the tune to "my beautiful wife in the motherf**king building! I love her."

Neither Rihanna nor A$AP Rocky has ever confirmed that they tied the knot, although the two have sparked rumors of it before. When the rapper released the music video for "D.M.B" last May, it featured him and Rihanna playing true ride-or-die characters in a devoted relationship despite their circumstances. At the end of the video, after all their trials and tribulations, the couple gets married while wearing marital-inspired grills. A$AP Rocky's grills say, "Marry Me?" and Rihanna's grills say, "I do."

It's most likely that A$AP Rocky refers to Rihanna as his wife out of affection and a sign of his devotion to their partnership, which the rapper has been very open about since they welcomed their first child, RZA, who celebrated his first birthday on May 13.

The couple are now expecting baby number 2, which has been a vastly different experience for the "Lift Me Up" singer.

"It's so different from the first one," Rihanna told ET of her second pregnancy. "No cravings. Tons of nausea. Everything's different, but I'm enjoying it. I feel good. I feel energetic."

The rapper recently shared a gallery of sweet family photos featuring RZA and Rihanna as they celebrated Father's Day ahead of their second child's arrival. In one photo, A$AP Rocky kisses Rihanna's baby bump as he holds RZA, wearing a white printed T-shirt, blue jeans, and an American flag bandana. Rihanna meanwhile wears a white crochet knit playsuit, showcasing her growing belly.

A video within the gallery shows the couple in a bathroom as A$AP Rocky calls Rihanna his "bae." In the clip, the rapper wears a white tank top and a cream Gucci monogrammed beanie while Rihanna shows off her baby bump in a white lace-trimmed camisole and low-rise black shorts with a navy blue LAPD cap.

"This is so sad," the Bajan-born star says in the video. She then turns to the side showing off her growing bump.

"I see, girl, poke it out! We matching too," A$AP Rocky jokes as he pats his own stomach. "Shut up, you b**ch!" Rihanna responds, laughing.

"EVERYDAY FATHERS DAY ❤️," Rocky captioned the post.

"The Mayers boys stole my whole heart! Happy Father's Day nerd," Rihanna wrote in the comment section.

Rihanna recently opened up to British Vogue about becoming a mother.

"Essentially, from one person I became two. You walk into the hospital as a couple and leave as a family of three. It's nuts," she shared, reflecting on giving birth. "And oh, my gosh, those first days are insane. You don't sleep. At all. Not even if you wanted to. We came home, cold turkey, had no one. It was just us as parents and our baby. Man, you're a zombie for the most part. You're just going through the motions and even then you're so paranoid. Because you're like: they trusted us to come home with this baby? No doctors, no nurses, we're just... going home?"

As for parenting with A$AP Rocky, Rihanna said that they are "best friends with a baby," and that the father-son duo already have the greatest bond.

"Everything changes when you have a baby but I wouldn't say it's done anything but made us closer," she added of Rocky's relationship with their son. "I'm just sitting on the sidelines when they're together. I'm literally the girl trying to get into the boys club, waiting for my turn. He is obsessed with his father... Their connection is undeniable."

