News

Pregnant Rihanna Wears a 'Use a Condom' Shirt, Jokes 'This Shirt Is Old'

By Sophie Schillaci
Rihanna's got jokes! The pregnant superstar shows off her cheeky side in an ironic T-shirt as she awaits the arrival of baby no. 2 with A$AP Rocky

In a series of photos posted to Twitter, Rihanna poses in an oversized black top with bold, white lettering that reads: "USE A CONDOM." She completes the look with white framed sunglasses and white slouchy boots. In a few snaps, the "Umbrella" singer cradles her growing baby bump. 

"This shirt is old…" she jokes in the caption. Rihanna also tagged her signature Savage x Fenty brand, where fans can buy the look. 

True to form, Rihanna has been making waves with her distinct maternity style throughout her second pregnancy. The 35-year-old superstar announced that she was expecting again during her set at the Super Bowl Halftime Show in February, making her the first-ever pregnant woman to headline the high-profile gig. 

Then in March, Rihanna was at the Academy Awards to perform her Oscar-nominated song, "Lift Me Up" from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, in a series of jaw-dropping, glam looks. 

Rihanna
Arturo Holmes/Getty Images
Rihanna
Kevin Winter/Getty Images
Rihanna and A.S.A.P. Rocky
Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

And at the Met Gala last month, Rihanna dressed her baby bump in a gorgeous white gown by Valentino, complete with a silk cape made of embroidered white flowers and a 16-foot train. The cape featured 30 Camelias, 500 petals and 25 leaves and was crafted by 30 seamstresses. Paying homage to the late Karl Lagerfeld, RiRi paired the look with a pair of white sunglasses, affixed with large, fake eyelashes. 

ASAP Rocky and Rihanna
Noam Galai/GA/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images

She later took to TikTok to show off a tiny accessory: a diamond toe ring on her left foot. 

"Quiet luxury," she captioned the video. In the clip, Rihanna pans the camera down to her feet as she struts down a hallway. Already rocking a pair of black sandals with an iced-out strap, the "Diamonds" singer showed off a sparkler on her left foot.

The camera was sure to catch the rock as Rihanna walked on beat down the hallway. 

@rihanna

quiet luxury

♬ original sound - Rihanna

"It's so different from the first one," Rihanna told ET of her second pregnancy. "No cravings. Tons of nausea. Everything's different, but I'm enjoying it. I feel good. I feel energetic."

Meanwhile, Rihanna and A$AP Rocky's first child, RZA, celebrated his first birthday on May 13. 

The "Fashion Killa" rapper took to Instagram at the time to celebrate the milestone with a rare look at their little one. The photo slideshow, which A$AP kicked off using a family shot of a smiling RZA staring at the camera while RiRi plants a kiss on her partner, sees a series of never-before-seen pics and videos of the one-year-old over the course of the last year.

