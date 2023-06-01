Rihanna's got jokes! The pregnant superstar shows off her cheeky side in an ironic T-shirt as she awaits the arrival of baby no. 2 with A$AP Rocky.

In a series of photos posted to Twitter, Rihanna poses in an oversized black top with bold, white lettering that reads: "USE A CONDOM." She completes the look with white framed sunglasses and white slouchy boots. In a few snaps, the "Umbrella" singer cradles her growing baby bump.

"This shirt is old…" she jokes in the caption. Rihanna also tagged her signature Savage x Fenty brand, where fans can buy the look.

True to form, Rihanna has been making waves with her distinct maternity style throughout her second pregnancy. The 35-year-old superstar announced that she was expecting again during her set at the Super Bowl Halftime Show in February, making her the first-ever pregnant woman to headline the high-profile gig.

Then in March, Rihanna was at the Academy Awards to perform her Oscar-nominated song, "Lift Me Up" from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, in a series of jaw-dropping, glam looks.

And at the Met Gala last month, Rihanna dressed her baby bump in a gorgeous white gown by Valentino, complete with a silk cape made of embroidered white flowers and a 16-foot train. The cape featured 30 Camelias, 500 petals and 25 leaves and was crafted by 30 seamstresses. Paying homage to the late Karl Lagerfeld, RiRi paired the look with a pair of white sunglasses, affixed with large, fake eyelashes.

She later took to TikTok to show off a tiny accessory: a diamond toe ring on her left foot.

"Quiet luxury," she captioned the video. In the clip, Rihanna pans the camera down to her feet as she struts down a hallway. Already rocking a pair of black sandals with an iced-out strap, the "Diamonds" singer showed off a sparkler on her left foot.

The camera was sure to catch the rock as Rihanna walked on beat down the hallway.

"It's so different from the first one," Rihanna told ET of her second pregnancy. "No cravings. Tons of nausea. Everything's different, but I'm enjoying it. I feel good. I feel energetic."

Meanwhile, Rihanna and A$AP Rocky's first child, RZA, celebrated his first birthday on May 13.

The "Fashion Killa" rapper took to Instagram at the time to celebrate the milestone with a rare look at their little one. The photo slideshow, which A$AP kicked off using a family shot of a smiling RZA staring at the camera while RiRi plants a kiss on her partner, sees a series of never-before-seen pics and videos of the one-year-old over the course of the last year.

