Rihanna Rocks a Massive Diamond -- on Her Toe
Rihanna and A$AP Rocky Shut Down 2023 Met Gala with Karl Lagerfe…
‘The Voice’: Gina Miles on ‘Crazy’ Win and Words From Niall Hora…
Tina Turner Dead at 83: Hollywood Mourns the Music Icon
Blake Shelton Responds to Adam Levine Saying 'It's About Time' H…
Kim Kardashian Breaks Down Over Being 'Not OK' and Kanye West's …
Johnny Depp Doesn’t Feel Boycotted by Hollywood After Receiving …
'Vanderpump Rules' Reunion: Watch Ariana Madix Trash Tom Sandova…
Khloé Kardashian Shuts Down Rumors She's Back With Ex Tristan Th…
Kim Kardashian Calls Kanye West Drama ‘More Damaging' to Their K…
Kardashian Family Concerned for Khloé After Drastic Weight-Loss …
Watch Gwen Stefani Surprise Blake Shelton at Epic 'Voice' Wrap P…
Rita Wilson Slams Report Tom Hanks Got Into Heated Argument at C…
Ronnie Turner, Tina and Ike Turner's Son, Dead at 62
Kourtney Kardashian Responds to 'Tough Love' Fan Questions
Blake Shelton's 'The Voice' Farewell: Adam Levine Returns and Ni…
'The Voice': Why Blake Shelton Wants Lowkey Celebration With Gwe…
Steph & Ayesha Curry on Why They Jumped at the Chance to Work To…
'Love Is Blind' Star Deepti Vempati Shares What Ended Her Relati…
'American Idol' Winner Just Sam Reveals She's Back Singing in NY…
Shine bright like a diamond, even if it's on your toe!
Rihanna took her bling to another level in her latest TikTok.
"quiet luxury," the 35-year-old singer captioned the video. In the clip, Rihanna pans the camera down to her feet as she struts down a hallway. Already rocking a pair of black sandals with an iced-out strap, the "Diamonds" singer showed off a sparkler on her left foot.
The camera was sure to catch the rock as Rihanna walked on beat down the hallway.
Rihanna's toe ring was made by XIVKARATS jewelry store and paired with the look that she wore the Sunday ahead of the 2023 Met Gala.
"TOE-tally in awe of @badgalriri in our XIV Karats 9 carat Pear shape Toe ring Sunday before the Met Ball styled by @illjahjah @amirdayi," the store wrote next to a series of pictures featuring the Fenty Beauty founder showing off the ring with her equally as chic look.
Rihanna took the look at the toe ring for a spin ahead of this year's Met Gala. The day prior, the singer -- who is expecting her second child with A$AP Rocky -- wore a fur Chanel look, complete with a feathered mini dress, matching hat and white Chanel glasses.
The superstar gave her followers a closer look at her drip with a post shared on her Instagram.
"not even monday," she wrote next to the pics.
For the Met Gala, Rihanna made her return as the event's supreme in a head-turning look in honor of Karl Lagerfeld.
Rihanna dressed her baby bump in a gorgeous white gown by Valentino, complete with a silk cape made of embroidered white flowers and a 16-foot train. The cape featured 30 Camelias, 500 petals and 25 leaves and was crafted by 30 seamstresses. Paying homage to the late Karl Lagerfeld, RiRi paired the look with a pair of white sunglasses, affixed with large, fake eyelashes. She completed the look with a bold red lip created using Fenty Skin Plush Puddin' and Fenty Beauty Stunna Lip Paint in 'Uncensored.'
As for Rocky, he channeled the late designer in a black suit jacket and kilt, which he wore over a pair of jeans. He paid homage to the Chanel designer as well, sporting a single black leather glove and some black shades of his own for the occasion.
RELATED CONTENT:
A$AP Rocky Shouts at Clubgoers For Fighting Near Pregnant Rihanna
Rihanna Posts Topless Maternity Photos Ahead of Baby No. 2's Arrival
A$AP Rocky Celebrates Son RZA's First Birthday With Family Photos