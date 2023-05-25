Rihanna Rocks a Massive Diamond -- on Her Toe

Shine bright like a diamond, even if it's on your toe!

Rihanna took her bling to another level in her latest TikTok.

"quiet luxury," the 35-year-old singer captioned the video. In the clip, Rihanna pans the camera down to her feet as she struts down a hallway. Already rocking a pair of black sandals with an iced-out strap, the "Diamonds" singer showed off a sparkler on her left foot.

The camera was sure to catch the rock as Rihanna walked on beat down the hallway.

Rihanna's toe ring was made by XIVKARATS jewelry store and paired with the look that she wore the Sunday ahead of the 2023 Met Gala.

"TOE-tally in awe of @badgalriri in our XIV Karats 9 carat Pear shape Toe ring Sunday before the Met Ball styled by @illjahjah @amirdayi," the store wrote next to a series of pictures featuring the Fenty Beauty founder showing off the ring with her equally as chic look.

Rihanna took the look at the toe ring for a spin ahead of this year's Met Gala. The day prior, the singer -- who is expecting her second child with A$AP Rocky -- wore a fur Chanel look, complete with a feathered mini dress, matching hat and white Chanel glasses.

The superstar gave her followers a closer look at her drip with a post shared on her Instagram.

"not even monday," she wrote next to the pics.

For the Met Gala, Rihanna made her return as the event's supreme in a head-turning look in honor of Karl Lagerfeld.

Matt Winkelmeyer/MG23/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

Rihanna dressed her baby bump in a gorgeous white gown by Valentino, complete with a silk cape made of embroidered white flowers and a 16-foot train. The cape featured 30 Camelias, 500 petals and 25 leaves and was crafted by 30 seamstresses. Paying homage to the late Karl Lagerfeld, RiRi paired the look with a pair of white sunglasses, affixed with large, fake eyelashes. She completed the look with a bold red lip created using Fenty Skin Plush Puddin' and Fenty Beauty Stunna Lip Paint in 'Uncensored.'

As for Rocky, he channeled the late designer in a black suit jacket and kilt, which he wore over a pair of jeans. He paid homage to the Chanel designer as well, sporting a single black leather glove and some black shades of his own for the occasion.

