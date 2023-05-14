A$AP Rocky is ringing in his son's first birthday with some sweet family photos!

The "Fashion Killa" rapper took to Instagram over the weekend to celebrate RZA turning one with a rare look at his and Rihanna's little one. The photo slideshow, which A$AP kicked off using a family shot of a smiling RZA staring at the camera while RiRi plants a kiss on her partner, sees a series of never-before-seen pics and videos of the one-year-old over the course of the last year.

From shots at what appears to be a celebration for the little one and candid moments of A$AP, Rihanna and their son, to smiling one-on-one shots of RZA and his dad, the post marks the first time A$AP has shared an inside look at life as a first-time father. The 34-year-old capped off the post with a throwback clip from the rap group the couple drew inspiration from when naming their son, the Wu-Tang Clan.

"'WU TANG IZ 4 DA CHUREN 🤲' HAPPY 1st BIRTHDAY TO MY 1st BORN . RZA❤️," A$AP wrote.

The birthday post comes just days after the couple's adorable baby boy's name was finally revealed -- RZA Athelston Mayers.

According to The Daily Mail, who obtained a copy of the official certificate of live birth, the couple welcomed baby RZA on May 13, 2022, seemingly naming the little one after the iconic music producer and Wu-Tang leader, RZA.

As for the one-year-old's middle name, it is inspired by his father's middle name -- A$AP's real name is Rakim Athelaston Mayers.

Rihanna has been hinting at her son's moniker since giving birth and has been seen sporting Wu-Tang Clan t-shirts, and RZA merch, over the last few months.

The songstress, meanwhile, is pregnant with the couple's second child, which she revealed during her high-flying Super Bowl halftime show in February -- and her baby bump has been the star of the show recently. The "Diamonds" singer has been sporting her maternity style just about everywhere she goes, from date nights with A$AP and outings with RZA, to shutting down the red carpet at the 2023 Met Gala earlier this month.

ET's Rachel Smith spoke to the couple at the star-studded gala about baby RZA and her second pregnancy, which Rihanna admitted is "so different from the first one."

She continued, "No cravings. Tons of nausea. Everything's different, but I'm enjoying it."

When it comes to their son, the proud parents couldn't help but gush over their baby boy. "I'm in love. I'm obsessed and I don't even feel guilty about it," Rihanna gushed, with the proud dad adding, "[He's] growing big. Beautiful, happy baby."

