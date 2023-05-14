Check Out Rihanna's Most Standout Maternity Style Statements

If there's one person who can change the maternity fashion game for good, it's Rihanna! The 35-year-old singer, who is currently pregnant with her second child, has always been a pioneer in style but has taken things to a new level since she entered motherhood.

The Oscar nominee has bared her growing baby bump in sequined bralettes, sheer tops, trench coats and more since her first pregnancy. Forever fearless when it comes to fashion, she's strutted down red carpets in iconic fits that emphasize her belly and reminded everyone around why she's a self-proclaimed fashion killa.

When asked about her stylish looks by ET, the singer said, "It's a long nine to 10 months. You have to enjoy it."

"I’m trying to enjoy it as much as I could. And fashion is one of my favorite things, so, you know, we're defying what it even means to be pregnant and maternal," she continued, adding with a laugh, "It can get uncomfortable at times and so you can dress the part and pretend."

Most recently, Rihanna made her return to the Met Gala carpet after skipping last year's affair. The singer dressed her baby belly in a gorgeous white gown by Valentino, complete with a silk cape made of embroidered white flowers and a 16-foot train. The cape featured 30 Camelias, 500 petals and 25 leaves and was crafted by 30 seamstresses. Paying homage to the late Karl Lagerfeld, RiRi paired the look with a pair of white sunglasses, affixed with large, fake eyelashes. She completed the look with a bold red lip created using Fenty Skin Plush Puddin' and Fenty Beauty Stunna Lip Paint in 'Uncensored.'

Back in March, the pregnant superstar showed off her unique flair for fashion on the 95th Academy Awards red carpet, wearing a sheer outfit with a leather halter top and train.

It was a huge night for the nine-time GRAMMY winner, who was nominated for her first Academy Award and performed her first live rendition of her nominated single, "Lift Me Up," from the Black Panther: Wakanda Forever soundtrack.

Wearing a gorgeous, shimmering shirt and trouser pants set, Rihanna sang the ballad penned by herself, singer Tems, Oscar winner Ludwig Göransson and Wakanda Forever director Ryan Coogler. The song serves as a tribute to Chadwick Boseman, who played King T'Challa, aka Black Panther, and died at 43 after a four-year battle with colon cancer.

The Oscars audience was in awe as Rihanna belted out her ballad, hitting every high note with power and grace. Standing on a feathered platform, Rihanna looked emotional as she was met with a standing ovation.

During her first pregnancy, the mommy-to-be stepped out for the Dior Womenswear fashion show in Paris in a sheer dress paired over a black lace lingerie set.

Adding more fashion to the look, the "Umbrella" singer finished it with a long black leather coat and sleek black boots. Keeping her look sexy, the Fenty Beauty founder wore a deep red lip.

When celebrating her Fenty Beauty and Fenty Skin last February, Rihanna showed off her baby bump in a green, sequined The Attico Spring 2022 RTW halter top with matching pink pants and jewelry from Chopard and Messika.

