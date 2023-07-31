Rihanna and A$AP Rocky’s second baby is expected to arrive any day now and the couple plans to stay in Los Angeles as they prepare for their new bundle of joy.

A source tells ET that Rihanna and Rocky don’t have any plans to leave Los Angeles until after the baby is born. "She’s limited work obligations as well," the source adds. As for the famous soon-to-be parents of two, Rihanna and Rocky "are each other’s rock" and have been really great about prioritizing their relationship even as busy parents, the source says.

On Friday night, the singer and her partner were seen making time for one another as they enjoyed a date night in Santa Monica for dinner at Giorgio Baldi.

The 35-year-old wore a bright Barbie pink two-piece outfit paired with a sports bra, matching sweatpants, and white shoes. She accessorized with a diamond choker, a silver purse, and a pair of rhinestone-encrusted shades.

Rocky was by her side wearing a white T-shirt, bucket hat, gray cargo pants, and tan suede boots with blue shoelaces.

Rihanna’s second baby is due any day now and Rihanna is “as ready as she’s going to be” the source adds.

“She knows her world is about to get exponentially busier with two babies in the house under two,” says the source.

The superstar announced that she was expecting again during her set at the Super Bowl Halftime Show in February, making her the first-ever pregnant woman to headline the high-profile gig.

"It's so different from the first one," Rihanna told ET of her second pregnancy. "No cravings. Tons of nausea. Everything's different, but I'm enjoying it. I feel good. I feel energetic."

Meanwhile, Rihanna and A$AP Rocky's first child, RZA, celebrated his first birthday on May 13.

The "Fashion Killa" rapper took to Instagram at the time to celebrate the milestone with a rare look at their little one. The photo slideshow, which A$AP kicked off using a family shot of a smiling RZA staring at the camera while RiRi planted a kiss on her partner, featured a series of never-before-seen pictures and videos of the little one throughout the last year.

