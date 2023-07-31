How Rihanna and A$AP Rocky Are Preparing for Baby No. 2: Source
Inside Rihanna and A$AP Rocky's Cutest Moments Since Becoming Pa…
How Travis Kelce Tried Shooting His Shot With Taylor Swift But F…
Tristan Thompson and Brother Amari Move in With Khloé Kardashia…
Tristan Thompson Shares Message on ‘Reinventing’ Yourself in Bir…
Khloé Kardashian Reveals Son Tatum’s Face to Celebrate 1st Birt…
‘RHOM’s Lisa Hochstein Confirms New Romance as Divorce From Lenn…
Jeremy Allen White's Estranged Wife Addison Shares Emotional Mes…
Keke Palmer's Always Been a Queen! Her Best ET Moments
Lisa Marie Presley: Inside the Late Star’s Cause of Death
Margot Robbie's 'Barbie' Fashions: All the Real Dolls She Channe…
Cardi B's Most Iconic and Meme-able Moments!
'Sister Wives' Season 18 Trailer: Kody Storms Out During Explosi…
Why Cardi B Threw Her Microphone at a Fan During Las Vegas Show
‘Barbie’: How Ryan Gosling and America Ferrera's Kids Reacted to…
Sinéad O'Connor Shared Heartbreaking Message About Son's Suicide…
Inside Rihanna and A$AP Rocky's Cutest Moments Since Becoming Pa…
Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde Split After Nearly 2 Years of Dati…
Sinéad O'Connor, 'Nothing Compares 2 U' Singer, Dead at 56
Harry Styles Reveals 'Olivia' Tattoo During Vacation in Italy
Rihanna and A$AP Rocky’s second baby is expected to arrive any day now and the couple plans to stay in Los Angeles as they prepare for their new bundle of joy.
A source tells ET that Rihanna and Rocky don’t have any plans to leave Los Angeles until after the baby is born. "She’s limited work obligations as well," the source adds. As for the famous soon-to-be parents of two, Rihanna and Rocky "are each other’s rock" and have been really great about prioritizing their relationship even as busy parents, the source says.
On Friday night, the singer and her partner were seen making time for one another as they enjoyed a date night in Santa Monica for dinner at Giorgio Baldi.
The 35-year-old wore a bright Barbie pink two-piece outfit paired with a sports bra, matching sweatpants, and white shoes. She accessorized with a diamond choker, a silver purse, and a pair of rhinestone-encrusted shades.
Rocky was by her side wearing a white T-shirt, bucket hat, gray cargo pants, and tan suede boots with blue shoelaces.
Rihanna’s second baby is due any day now and Rihanna is “as ready as she’s going to be” the source adds.
“She knows her world is about to get exponentially busier with two babies in the house under two,” says the source.
The superstar announced that she was expecting again during her set at the Super Bowl Halftime Show in February, making her the first-ever pregnant woman to headline the high-profile gig.
"It's so different from the first one," Rihanna told ET of her second pregnancy. "No cravings. Tons of nausea. Everything's different, but I'm enjoying it. I feel good. I feel energetic."
Meanwhile, Rihanna and A$AP Rocky's first child, RZA, celebrated his first birthday on May 13.
The "Fashion Killa" rapper took to Instagram at the time to celebrate the milestone with a rare look at their little one. The photo slideshow, which A$AP kicked off using a family shot of a smiling RZA staring at the camera while RiRi planted a kiss on her partner, featured a series of never-before-seen pictures and videos of the little one throughout the last year.
RELATED CONTENT:
Pregnant Rihanna Shows Off Bump In Two-Piece at Dinner With A$AP Rocky
A$AP Rocky Seemingly Disses Travis Scott Over Rihanna Relationship in New Song
Pregnant Rihanna Models Sheer Lingerie in New Baby Bump Pics
Inside Rihanna and A$AP Rocky's Cutest Moments Since Becoming Parents
Rihanna Stepping Down as Savage X Fenty CEO
Related Gallery