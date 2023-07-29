Pregnant Rihanna Shows Off Bump In Pink Two-Piece For Dinner With A$AP Rocky: Pic
Rihanna continues to slay her pregnancy looks. On Friday night, the singer and her partner, A$AP Rocky, were seen in Santa Monica for dinner at Giorgio Baldi.
The 35-year-old wore a bright Barbie pink two-piece outfit paired with a sports bra, matching sweatpants, and white shoes. She paired the look with a diamond choker, a silver purse, and a pair of rhinestone-encrusted shades.
Rocky was by her side wearing a white t-shirt, bucket hat, grey cargo pants, and tan suede boots with blue shoelaces.
Rihanna has been making waves with her distinct maternity style throughout her second pregnancy. The superstar announced that she was expecting again during her set at the Super Bowl Halftime Show in February, making her the first-ever pregnant woman to headline the high-profile gig.
Then in March, Rihanna was at the Academy Awards to perform her Oscar-nominated song, "Lift Me Up" from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, in a series of jaw-dropping, glam looks.
And at the Met Gala, Rihanna dressed her baby bump in a gorgeous white gown by Valentino, complete with a silk cape made of embroidered white flowers and a 16-foot train. The cape featured 30 Camelias, 500 petals and 25 leaves and was crafted by 30 seamstresses. Paying homage to the late Karl Lagerfeld, RiRi paired the look with a pair of white sunglasses, affixed with large, fake eyelashes.
"It's so different from the first one," Rihanna told ET of her second pregnancy. "No cravings. Tons of nausea. Everything's different, but I'm enjoying it. I feel good. I feel energetic."
Meanwhile, Rihanna and A$AP Rocky's first child, RZA, celebrated his first birthday on May 13.
The "Fashion Killa" rapper took to Instagram at the time to celebrate the milestone with a rare look at their little one. The photo slideshow, which A$AP kicked off using a family shot of a smiling RZA staring at the camera while RiRi plants a kiss on her partner, sees a series of never-before-seen pics and videos of the one-year-old over the course of the last year.
