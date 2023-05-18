Rihanna is looking back on her first pregnancy. Ahead of her second child's arrival, the 35-year-old singer took to Instagram to share topless pics she took when she was pregnant with RZA, who's now one. Rihanna shares both the tot and her baby on the way with her boyfriend, A$AP Rocky.

In the pics, Rihanna, who's wearing only bikini bottoms, a chain around her chest and stilettoes, poses in front of palm trees and stunning blue water.

"Here’s a little series I call 'Rub on ya t**ties' in honor of my first pregnancy, embracing motherhood like a g, and the magic that this body made!" she wrote alongside the shots. "Baby RZA… he in there not having a clue how nuts his mama is, or how obsessed he was bout to make me."

Rihanna announced her baby on the way in spectacular fashion when she performed with a noticeable bump at the Super Bowl. Since then, Rihanna's performed at the Oscars, showed off her bare bump and attended the Met Gala.

"It's so different from the first one," Rihanna told ET in May of her second pregnancy. "No cravings. Tons of nausea. Everything's different, but I'm enjoying it. I feel good. I feel energetic."

She's also more in love with RZA than ever, telling ET, "I'm in love. I'm obsessed and I don't even feel guilty about it."

