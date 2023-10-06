Why Fans Think Drake's New Song Is a Dig at Rihanna and A$AP Rocky

Does Drake diss Rihanna on his new song? When Drake released his latest album, For All the Dogs, on Friday, fans immediately started speculating that he was throwing shade at his ex, whom he dated on-and-off between 2009 and 2018, and her new beau, A$AP Rocky.

In the intro to "Fear of Heights," Drake repeatedly says the word "anti," which just so happens to be the title of Rihanna's 2016 album. Later on the track, Drake raps, "Why they make it sound like I'm still hung up on you? / That could never be Gyal can't ruin me / Better him than me / Better it's not me I'm anti, I'm anti / Yeah, and the sex was average with you / Yeah, I'm anti 'cause I had it with you."

He also seems to reference Rihanna and Rocky later on in the song, rapping, "I had way badder b**ches than you, TBH / Yeah, that man, he still with you, he can't leave you / Y'all go on vacation, I bet it's Antilles."

Barbados, Rihanna's place of birth where she frequently vacations, is located in Lesser Antilles.

"Fear of Heights" isn't the only song on Drake's album with apparent allusions to his ex. On the track "Virginia Beach" he references "a Parsons degree." Rihanna holds an honorary degree from the Parsons School of Design.

Additionally, on "Another Late Night," Drake references Rocky's nickname, Pretty Flacko, rapping, "B**ch, this s**t get really Rocky."

Fans reacted to the apparent references on X (formerly Twitter), with one person writing, "Drake wants us to believe Rihanna was average but he was obsessing over her for years."

Rihanna last addressed her relationship with Drake in a 2018 Vogue interview, telling the outlet, "We don't have a friendship now, but we're not enemies, either. It is what it is."

Flash forward to today, and Rihanna has been with Rocky for three years, and they share two sons, RZA, 1, and Riot Rose, whom they welcomed in August.

"Rihanna and A$AP are doing amazing since welcoming Riot," a source recently told ET. "RZA loves being a big brother and they're all very happy. Rihanna and A$AP are great at prioritizing Riot and RZA. They have been making sure to carve out time for each child so that they both feel special and loved. It's been a great time for their family."

