SZA Reflects on Dating Drake in 2009: 'It Wasn't Hot and Heavy'

SZA took a trip down memory lane this week, recalling her not-so-serious relationship with Drake in 2009. The singer-songwriter spoke about the short-lived relationship in a Rolling Stone cover story interview, describing the fling as "youth vibes.

"We were really young," SZA said. "It wasn’t hot and heavy or anything. It was like youth vibes. It was so childish."

SZA and Drake's relationship last caught the attention of the public in 2020, when Drake's song "Mr. Right Now" addressed their fling with the lyrics "Yeah, said she wanna f--- to some SZA, wait / 'Cause I used to date SZA back in '08." The song continued, "If you cool with it, baby, she can still play / While I jump inside that box and have a field day."

SZA, who turned 18 in November 2008, later took to social media to address Drake's words, confirming the two of them had been involved but adding that their relationship wasn't "anything underage or creepy."

"So it was actually 2009 lol ... in this case a year of poetic rap license mattered lol," she clarified on X (formerly Twitter). "I think he jus innocently rhymed 08 w wait. Anybody who really knows me and was around during this time can confirm ... it's all love all peace."

In a reply to the original post, SZA went on to say the relationship was "lifetimes ago," adding it was "completely innocent."

The duo are still on good terms in present day. Last month, they released their first-ever collaboration, "Slime You Out," from Drake's album, For All the Dogs. The song debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100, becoming SZA's second track to achieve such status, after "Kill Bill" raced to the top of charts earlier this year.

