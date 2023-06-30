SZA says she has "bad taste in men."

The 33-year-old singer opened up about an unfaithful ex-boyfriend during a performance at the O2 Arena in London, England, this week, sharing that she was "sad" to return to the city.

"I never told anybody, but, like, my boyfriend cheated on me in this city before," she told the crowd with a small laugh. "It was f*cking terrible. That's why I was really sad to come here, but you guys made it so much better. Thank you!"

As she geared up to transition into the next song in her set, the RIAA platinum-certified hit "Nobody Gets Me," she clarified, "This song is about my other trash ex-boyfriend."

"I have bad taste in men," SZA concluded.

The moment was captured on video and shared by Capital XTRA.

SZA, born Solána Imani Rowe, hasn't shied away from being candid with her audiences. In a cover story for Elle magazine last month, she shared that a recent off-the-cuff remark during one show caught the attention of an ex-boyfriend.

"My ex’s father just texted me and was like, 'My son is really hurt about what you said about him to the crowd in Portland,'" SZA told the publication, noting that she told the crowd that her ex had blocked her and that she doesn’t see the problem with it, since it is the truth.

"You don’t get to block me on everything. Tell our mutual friends terrible things about me like I’m a monster, or whatever the case may be. And then I don’t get to speak my peace in my way," she continued. "You go do your healing and I’ll do mine."

For SZA, being open and honest with her fans is a necessity.

"The only way I don't bore myself is the bare myself," she told Elle. "It's freeing and empowering AF."

