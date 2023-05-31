SZA Opens Up About Her Decision to Get a Brazilian Butt Lift After Plastic Surgery Speculation
After hinting at her decision to get cosmetic surgery on her sophomore album SOS, SZA is sharing more information.
In an interview with Elle published on Wednesday, the 33-year-old singer opens up about getting a Brazilian butt lift. She notes that the decision was one borne of self-love after a moment of literal self-reflection.
"I treat my butt like a purse; it's just there to enhance whatever else," she tells the outlet. "And that's why I paid for it, because it works all by itself."
She adds, "I always wanted a really fat a** with less gym time. I didn't succumb to industry pressure. I succumbed to my own eyes in the mirror and being like, 'No, I need some more a**.'"
Although fans have previously speculated that the singer underwent cosmetic surgery to achieve her hourglass figure, SZA fueled the flames in the title track of SOS, released last December. "So classic, that a** so fat / it look natural, it's not," she sings on the song.
On the track "Conceited," she responds to the speculation about her body by singing, "I just got my body done, ain't got no guilt about it / I just heard your opinion, I could've did without it."
When asked about her addressing the speculation in her music, SZA tells Elle, "That's some Jersey s**t. You know what I'm saying? When I feel like I have too much to say and I don't want to say it cute. I have a deep desire to shut everyone up and that probably comes from high school and all that type of s**t. My mom always told me that I’ve always been the kind of person where people either really f**k with me or they just don’t like me at all."
SZA isn't the only celebrity being open about their plastic surgery recently. Back in March, Blac Chyna got candid about her journey to reversing her cosmetic surgeries, including a breast reduction, removing the silicone injections from her butt and fillers from her face.
Prior to removing her fillers, Chyna, whose birth name is Angela White, shared why she made the decision.
"I'm just tired of the look. It's just not flattering. It's just not what I look like," she told her doctors in an Instagram Live video. "It totally changed my face and I'm just ready to get back to Angela. Blac Chyna's Blac Chyna and I feel like I've outgrown that."
Chyna also shared that the decision to initially get facial fillers started at a very young age.
"I did it when I was so young, I didn't even give my body time to fully develop," she added, noting that her face naturally thinned out. "Just trust me, it's gonna come. You're gonna get the snatched face that you need and that you want as you get older. And when you get older, you're going to go, 'Aww, I miss my baby face.'"
She debuted her new and more natural look after removing the fillers during an interview with Forbes, telling the outlet why she had decided to let go of her stage moniker, Blac Chyna, and begin going by her birth name.
"Well, it was given to me by birth, but mostly to me it's getting back to myself," she said. "Because you know being in the entertainment field everybody always calls me 'Hey Blac Chyna, Chyna Chyna,' nobody ever calls me Angela. So sometimes I would kind of like forget who I am, because it's always about the brand, brand, brand and not the person."
