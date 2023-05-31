After hinting at her decision to get cosmetic surgery on her sophomore album SOS, SZA is sharing more information.

In an interview with Elle published on Wednesday, the 33-year-old singer opens up about getting a Brazilian butt lift. She notes that the decision was one borne of self-love after a moment of literal self-reflection.

"I treat my butt like a purse; it's just there to enhance whatever else," she tells the outlet. "And that's why I paid for it, because it works all by itself."

She adds, "I always wanted a really fat a** with less gym time. I didn't succumb to industry pressure. I succumbed to my own eyes in the mirror and being like, 'No, I need some more a**.'"

Although fans have previously speculated that the singer underwent cosmetic surgery to achieve her hourglass figure, SZA fueled the flames in the title track of SOS, released last December. "So classic, that a** so fat / it look natural, it's not," she sings on the song.