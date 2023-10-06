New Music Friday October 6: Drake, Blink-182, Cher and More

Check out some of ET's favorite new music of the week!
Happy New Music Friday! The weekend is here, which means more streaming, new playlists and the best that music has to offer -- and ET has you covered for everything in between.
Drake leads this week's lineup of releases with his new album, For All the Dogs, followed by new songs from Blink-182, Cher and BLACKPINK member JENNIE.
Read on to check out all of ET's recommendations for new music to listen to this weekend!
For All the Dogs – Drake
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"Dance With Me" – Blink-182
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"DJ Play A Christmas Song" – Cher
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"You & Me" – JENNIE
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"Out Alpha The Alpha" from Dicks: The Musical – The Soundtrack – Megan Thee Stallion
Stream it now: Spotify
3D: The Remixes – Jung Kook of BTS
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
Not That Fancy – Reba
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"Amazing Grace" – David Foster & Katharine McPhee
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"Champagne Shit" (Remix) – Janelle Monáe feat Latto & Quavo
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
Memory Lane – Old Dominion
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
Somewhere Between The Power Lines And Palm Trees – Dogstar
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"Show Me" – Leslie Odom, Jr.
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"Heels Over Head" – Carly Pearce
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
Carolyn's Boy – Darius Rucker
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"The Girl That Never Was" – James Blunt
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"Broken Vow (Vocal/Piano Version)" – Josh Groban feat David Foster
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"Cowboy Back" – Gabby Barrett
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"Just Us" – James Arthur
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"She Calls Me Back" – Noah Kahan with Kacey Musgraves
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
Fact Check – The 5th Album – NCT 127
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"Me & U" – Tems
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"club heaven" – Nessa Barrett
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"Wild Ones" – Jessie Murph feat Jelly Roll
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"i don’t sleep as good as i used to" - GAYLE
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"I Want That" – (G)I-DLE
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"Vas a Destrozarme" – Mau y Ricky
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"Southern Ground" – Fancy Hagood
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"Chrome Hearted" – Jaden Hossler
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"Kissing In Swimming Pools" – Holly Humberstone
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"Swank" – Spencer Barnett
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"Little Fires" – Parson James
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"Gimme Some More" – Cosmo’s Midnight feat Shungudzo
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"Whenever I Call You Friend" – Melissa Manchester feat Kenny Loggins and Dave Koz
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
