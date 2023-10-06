Music

New Music Friday October 6: Drake, Blink-182, Cher and More

By Zoe Phillips
Published: 10:42 AM PDT, October 6, 2023

Check out some of ET's favorite new music of the week!

Happy New Music Friday! The weekend is here, which means more streaming, new playlists and the best that music has to offer -- and ET has you covered for everything in between.

Drake leads this week's lineup of releases with his new album, For All the Dogs, followed by new songs from Blink-182, Cher and BLACKPINK member JENNIE

Read on to check out all of ET's recommendations for new music to listen to this weekend!

For All the Dogs – Drake

 

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

"Dance With Me" – Blink-182

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

"DJ Play A Christmas Song" – Cher

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

"You & Me" – JENNIE

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

"Out Alpha The Alpha" from Dicks: The Musical – The Soundtrack – Megan Thee Stallion

Stream it now: Spotify

3D: The Remixes – Jung Kook of BTS

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

Not That Fancy – Reba

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

"Amazing Grace" – David Foster & Katharine McPhee

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

"Champagne Shit" (Remix)  Janelle Monáe feat Latto & Quavo

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

Memory Lane – Old Dominion

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

Somewhere Between The Power Lines And Palm Trees – Dogstar

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

"Show Me" – Leslie Odom, Jr.

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

"Heels Over Head" – Carly Pearce

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

Carolyn's Boy – Darius Rucker

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

"The Girl That Never Was" – James Blunt

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

"Broken Vow (Vocal/Piano Version)" – Josh Groban feat David Foster

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

"Cowboy Back" – Gabby Barrett

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

"Just Us" – James Arthur

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

"She Calls Me Back" – Noah Kahan with Kacey Musgraves

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

Fact Check – The 5th Album – NCT 127

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

"Me & U" – Tems

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

"club heaven" – Nessa Barrett

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

"Wild Ones" – Jessie Murph feat Jelly Roll

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

"i don’t sleep as good as i used to" - GAYLE

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

"I Want That" – (G)I-DLE

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

"Vas a Destrozarme" – Mau y Ricky

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

"Southern Ground" – Fancy Hagood

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

"Chrome Hearted" – Jaden Hossler

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

"Kissing In Swimming Pools" – Holly Humberstone

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

"Swank" – Spencer Barnett

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

"Little Fires" – Parson James

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

"Gimme Some More" – Cosmo’s Midnight feat Shungudzo

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

 "Whenever I Call You Friend" – Melissa Manchester feat Kenny Loggins and Dave Koz

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify 

