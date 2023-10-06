New Music Friday October 6: Drake, Blink-182, Cher and More

Happy New Music Friday! The weekend is here, which means more streaming, new playlists and the best that music has to offer -- and ET has you covered for everything in between.

Drake leads this week's lineup of releases with his new album, For All the Dogs, followed by new songs from Blink-182, Cher and BLACKPINK member JENNIE.

Read on to check out all of ET's recommendations for new music to listen to this weekend!

For All the Dogs – Drake

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

"Dance With Me" – Blink-182

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

"DJ Play A Christmas Song" – Cher

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

"You & Me" – JENNIE

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

"Out Alpha The Alpha" from Dicks: The Musical – The Soundtrack – Megan Thee Stallion

Stream it now: Spotify

3D: The Remixes – Jung Kook of BTS

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

Not That Fancy – Reba

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

"Amazing Grace" – David Foster & Katharine McPhee

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

"Champagne Shit" (Remix) – Janelle Monáe feat Latto & Quavo

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

Memory Lane – Old Dominion

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

Somewhere Between The Power Lines And Palm Trees – Dogstar

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

"Show Me" – Leslie Odom, Jr.

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

"Heels Over Head" – Carly Pearce

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

Carolyn's Boy – Darius Rucker

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

"The Girl That Never Was" – James Blunt

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

"Broken Vow (Vocal/Piano Version)" – Josh Groban feat David Foster

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

"Cowboy Back" – Gabby Barrett

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

"Just Us" – James Arthur

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

"She Calls Me Back" – Noah Kahan with Kacey Musgraves

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

Fact Check – The 5th Album – NCT 127

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

"Me & U" – Tems

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

"club heaven" – Nessa Barrett

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

"Wild Ones" – Jessie Murph feat Jelly Roll

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

"i don’t sleep as good as i used to" - GAYLE

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

"I Want That" – (G)I-DLE

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

"Vas a Destrozarme" – Mau y Ricky

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

"Southern Ground" – Fancy Hagood

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

"Chrome Hearted" – Jaden Hossler

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

"Kissing In Swimming Pools" – Holly Humberstone

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

"Swank" – Spencer Barnett

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

"Little Fires" – Parson James

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

"Gimme Some More" – Cosmo’s Midnight feat Shungudzo

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

"Whenever I Call You Friend" – Melissa Manchester feat Kenny Loggins and Dave Koz

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

