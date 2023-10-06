Britney Spears' Father Jamie Hospitalized for Bacterial Infection

Britney Spears' father, Jamie Spears, is recovering in an outpatient facility after being hospitalized for a bacterial infection, according to multiple reports.

The 71-year-old controversial father of the pop star was reportedly hospitalized after becoming "severely ill." He has since been moved to an infectious disease outpatient facility.

Jamie has become estranged from his eldest daughter in recent years following her public battle in 2021 to end his conservatorship over her.

Britney made headlines in 2021, when she gave explosive testimony at a hearing, sharing that she would like nothing more than "to end the conservatorship without being evaluated," as well as regain control of her life. She also shared a slew of shocking allegations against both her father and her team.

Britney's conservatorship was terminated in November 2021 after 13 years, and Jamie was suspended from his role as conservator.

In June 2022, Jamie’s lawyers filed paperwork to compel a deposition from Britney. According to court docs obtained by ET, Jamie's lawyers claim that Britney is not only dodging a deposition but stands to make a reported $15 million from an upcoming tell-all book about her conservatorship and the very things Jamie's lawyers claim Britney was refusing to talk about in court.

In May, Britney reconnected with her mother, Lynne Spears, after several years of estrangement and the meeting went so well that ET learned Britney was open to reconciling with her mom.

However, ET learned that Britney is not reconciling with her father despite reports.

This isn't the first time Jamie has had health struggles. In late 2018, Britney said that Jamie had a "life-threatening illness" which caused her to go on an indefinite work hiatus, putting her Britney: Domination show in Las Vegas on hold.

"I am dedicating my focus and energy to care for my family," Britney said in a statement at the time. "We have a very special relationship and I want to be with my family at this time just like they have always been there for me."

Britney is currently going through change in her personal life. In August, Britney and her husband, Sam Asghari, ended their relationship after six years together.

