Drama between Britney Spears and Sam Asghari continues to grow amid their divorce, as new reports claim that Britney may have believed her ex was allegedly giving information about her to her estranged father, Jamie Spears, before and during their marriage.

However, a source close to Sam tells ET, "The rumor that Sam was feeding information to Jamie Spears is not true and cannot be substantiated."

In an article published by The Daily Mail on Wednesday, Britney reportedly began to think that Sam was "secretly working" with Jamie in an effort to keep the pop singer stuck in her 13-year conservatorship.

Britney's conservatorship came to an end in November 2021, after a lengthy, public legal battle that saw the singer testify in court about some of her harrowing experiences under the conservatorship.

The legal battle drove a very public wedge between Britney and her parents. She's subsequently expressed interest in reconnecting and reconciling with her mother, Lynne Spears. However, ET learned last week that she has no interest or intent to do so with her dad.

Britney and Sam got engaged in September 2021, and after the conservatorship was terminated they tied tied the knot in an intimate wedding at Britney's California home in June 2022, nearly six years after they met on the set of her 2016 music video for "Slumber Party."

News of Britney and Sam's breakup came earlier this month, just two months after the pair celebrated their one-year wedding anniversary.

Sam went on to file for divorce from the singer, as sources told ET that he believes Britney cheated on him. Sources likewise told ET that Britney is "adamant she didn't cheat."

"We will hold onto the love and respect we have for each other and I wish her the best always. S**t happens. Asking for privacy seems ridiculous so I will just ask for everyone including media to be kind and thoughtful," Sam later wrote on Instagram, before his rep spoke out in a statement to ET.

"There are many claims that Sam is challenging the prenup and threatening to exploit his ex-wife with videos. However, all these claims are false, as no negative intention has ever been directed towards her and never will be," Sam's rep said. "Sam has always and will always support her."

As for how Britney and Sam will handle their assets, a source told ET that the former couple's prenup is "rock solid." While Sam, who has signed a confidentiality agreement, will not get a payout or spousal support after he and Britney get divorced, he will be allowed to keep his vehicles and may potentially keep any gifts he's received from the singer.

A source told ET last week that Britney "knew she and Sam had issues in their relationship and felt it coming, but she didn't want to let go."

The source said Spears "feels like the rug has been pulled from underneath her and is trying to adjust to single life. Her friends are telling her that she is better off, but she doesn't want to acknowledge that because it is too painful."

As for Sam, a source recently told ET he's "focused on moving on" and settling into his new digs at a luxury high-rise on the border of Beverly Hills and Century City.

