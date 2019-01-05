Jamie Lynn Spears is grateful for fans' support amid her father's health struggle.

The former Nickelodeon star took to her Instagram Story on Friday to share a message with her followers after her older sister, Britney Spears, revealed that their father, Jamie, nearly died after his colon ruptured two months ago. He spent the next 28 days in the hospital, with the Spears family crediting doctors and nurses for saving his life, according to a press release. Jamie is currently undergoing recovery for a life-threatening illness.

"Thank you to everyone who reached out to our family, and for all of your prayers," Jamie Lynn wrote in black text in front of a white background.

"All of you have been there for us through so much, and we truly appreciate each of you!! Love y’all bunches!" the mother of two continued, adding four red heart emojis.

Instagram

Britney revealed on Friday that she was going on an indefinite work hiatus and putting her Britney: Domination show at Park Theater at the Park MGM resort in Las Vegas on hold as her father recovered.

"I am dedicating my focus and energy to care for my family," Britney said in a statement. "We have a very special relationship and I want to be with my family at this time just like they have always been there for me."

"Thank you to all my fans for your continued love and support during this time," she continued. "I apologize for any inconvenience this may have caused and I look forward to the time when I can be back on stage performing for all of you."

The 37-year-old performer also shared the news with fans in an Instagram post, alongside a throwback photo of herself with her father, Jamie, and mother, Lynne.

See more on Britney in the video below.

RELATED CONTENT:

Britney Spears Takes Indefinite Work Hiatus Amid Father's Illness

Britney Spears Emotionally Reflects on 20 Years Since the World First Heard Her Music

Jamie Lynn Spears Takes Baby Ivey to See 'Auntie' Britney Spears Perform For the First Time

Related Gallery