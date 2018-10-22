She's so lucky!

Jamie Lynn Spears' second child, daughter Ivey, seemed to be having the time of her life in Austin, Texas, over the weekend. The 6-month-old was all smiles while getting to see her "auntie," Britney Spears, perform for the very first time.

Jamie took to Instagram to share sweet snaps and videos of her newborn, clad in bright pink noise-canceling headphones, rockin' out to Britney's music, including "Work B***h."

She also shared a photo of her husband, Jamie Watson, whispering something into her ear. "Always talking that s**t," she captioned the image.

It appears Jamie's oldest child, 10-year-old Maddie (whom she shares with ex-boyfriend Casey Aldridge), was also in attendance, keeping her baby sis warm throughout the night.

Instagram Stories

"Ivey had a blast," Jamie later shared via Instagram Stories, along with a sweet message to Britney, which read, "Looked up to her since the day I was born. Couple more people look up to her now also. But I was the first."

Instagram Stories

Instagram Stories

Does it get any cuter than this?

There's clearly a lot of love between Britney and Jamie. Last April, Jamie adorably surprised her sister when she was awarded with Radio Disney Music Awards' first-ever Icon Award.

Jamie hit the stage with Kelsea Ballerini, Sofia Carson and Hailee Steinfeld to perform a medley of Britney's biggest hits, like "...Baby One More Time," "Circus," and "Till the World Ends."

See highlights from the performance in the video below!

RELATED CONTENT:

Jamie Lynn Spears Shares Sweet Photo of Baby Daughter Ivey Joan: See the Sporty Family Photo!

Jamie Lynn Spears Welcomes Baby No. 2

Jamie Lynn Spears Invites First Responders Who Helped Save Daughter Maddie to Her 9th Birthday Party

Related Gallery