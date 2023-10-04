Rihanna and A$AP Rocky might be adding more members to their family in the future!

The A-list couple -- who welcomed their first son, RZA, in May 2022 and their second son, Riot, this past August -- are enjoying family life and focusing on making sure both children feel "special and loved."

A source tells ET, "Rihanna and A$AP are doing amazing since welcoming Riot. RZA loves being a big brother and they're all very happy. Rihanna and A$AP are great at prioritizing Riot and RZA. They have been making sure to carve out time for each child so that they both feel special and loved. It's been a great time for their family."

Rihanna and A$AP stepped out in New York City on Tuesday to celebrate A$AP's 35th birthday. The high-fashion couple went to the famed Italian restaurant Carbone.

A source tells ET that Rihanna and A$AP showed up "ready to have a good time and partied until the early morning hours, arriving at 3:30 a.m. and leaving at 5 a.m."

"They shut down Carbone and partied after hours," the source says. "They were in the best mood. They were excited to have a fun night out!"

Rihanna took the internet by storm when she unveiled her second pregnancy during the Super Bowl LVII halftime show in February. The singer revealed her baby bump during the performance, and her rep confirmed the news to ET shortly afterward.

While the pregnancy came as a surprise to many, a source told ET at the time that Rihanna and A$AP "have always wanted to grow their family."

"Rihanna adores being a mom and it’s her biggest accomplishment in life. She and A$AP have always wanted to grow their family and have another baby together," the source said. "They have been talking about expanding their family for quite some time. Being a mom is a dream come true for Rihanna and she takes so much pride in it."

Rihanna performed while pregnant again in March, taking her talents to the Oscars stage, where she sang her nominated single from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, "Lift Me Up."

